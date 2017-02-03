Deaths in Limerick - February 3, 2017

The death has occurred of Pauline Nestor, of Plunkett Road, Askeaton, Limerick and late of Revenue, Limerick, on February 2, 2017.

Deeply regretted by her sister Breada Hennessey (Bandon), brother Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton Friday 3rd from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Askeaton on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patricia O'Malley (née McAleer), Ballsbridge, Dublin, Limerick and Omagh, Tyrone, February 2, 2017 (peacefully) in the care of all the staff at the Blackrock Clinic.

Beloved wife of Des and adored mother of Catherine, Hilary, Fiona, Desmond, Eoin and Maeve and sister of Bernadette and Peter. Survived by her thirteen grandchildren. Cherished by her daughters-in-law Ailbhe and Catherine and sons-in-law Tim, Niall and Didier.

Requiem Mass will be held in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, on Saturday morning at 11am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W.

The death has occurred of Eileen Walsh, of Skule, Fedamore, Limerick.

Eileen passed away suddenly at home. Will be greatly missed by her loving husband Eamonn, daughter Catherine, sons Patrick, Aidan & Paul, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Michelle & Caitlin, grandchildren, brother Johnny, sister Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The death has occurred of Noel Griffin, Kilmurry Court, Garryowen, Limerick, former Honorary President of St. Francis' Boxing Club and late of Krups. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre.

Will be greatly missed by his loving family, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Friday, from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. John's Catherdal. Requiem Mass, Saturday, at 10am with funeral afterwards to Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe.

The death has occurred of Paddy Frahill, Oaklawns, Castletroy, Limerick, late Irish Cement and University of Limerick, on 2nd February 2017, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Ann. Dearly loved father of Alan, Grainne and Antoinette. Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Megan, Ellen, Cian, James, Patrick, Anna, brothers Tony and Sean, sister Marion, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady Help of Christians Church Milford, Castletroy. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Christy Earls, St. Ita's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City.

Deeply regretted by partner Marie, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, friends and a large extended family.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Sunday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Lawrence Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Jean Daly (née Fitzgerald), Ballynanty Road, Limerick. Late of Pearse Avenue, Janesboro. Peacefully, at home following a long illness.

Deeply regretted by husband Tom, sons Tony and Eric, daughters Susan, Geraldine and Sinead, daughter-in-law Shari, sons-in-law John (O'Carroll), John (Gillick), brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Friday from 7pm with removal at 8pm to St. Lelia's Church, Ballynanty. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards to Mt. St.Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen Sheehan (née McMahon), Church Street, Askeaton, Limerick, beloved wife of the late John Joe, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Adare and District Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by her daughter Marion (O'Shaughnessy), sons Michael, Seán, Francis and Brendan, son-in-law Donie, daughters-in-law Patricia, Marian, Margaret and Maria, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Paddy, niece Christine, extended family and many good friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton Saturday, 4th February, from 5pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Scanlan (née O'Connor), Clonoughter, Glin, Limerick and formerly of Kilcolgan, Tarbert, Co. Kerry. She passed peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel surrounded by her loving family.

May is predeceased by her loving husband Tom, a very dear mother of sons Michael, Thomas, Joe, Ted, John, Patrick & daughter Eileen, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Tom and her 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Very Sadly missed and dearly loved.

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on tomorrow, Saturday afternoon, February 4th, from 4pm with removal at 7pm to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, Co. Limerick arriving at 8pm approx. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday morning, February 5th, at 11am with funeral to Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert. No Flowers Please.

The death has occurred of Michael McCarthy, Ballybunion, Kerry and Corbally, Limerick. Late of Athlunkard House, Nursing Home, Westbury. Peacefully, at St. John's Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his close family circle & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Sunday, from 3.30pm followed by removal at 5pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass, Monday, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Tulla Cemetery, Co. Clare.

The death has occurred of Mary Boland (née Crowley), Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford Town. Formerly of Cappamore and Clonmel.

Beloved mother of the late Liam Joseph. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Liam, sons Stephen and Marcus, daughters Jean, Linda, Siobhán, Orla, Niamh and Eiméar, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 3 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday to arrive at St.Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 o'clock, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to National Council for the Blind, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.