Deaths in Limerick - February 2, 2017

The death has occurred of Thomas Martin O'Connell, of Limerick City, late of Cornwall, London. Predeceased by his parents Rita O' Connell (formerly of Moylish Cottage, Limerick) and Michael (formerly of Fedamore, Limerick)

Very deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Michael Joseph O'Connell, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass Saturday, Feb 4th, at St John the Baptist Church, Fedamore at 10am. Burial in Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Oliver Meaney, of Lee Estate, Island Road, Limerick City, and late of Crossroads, Thomondgate.

Husband of the late Anna Meaney. Deeply regretted and survived by daughter Veronica, son Vincent, daughter-in-law Laura, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren, Rebecca, Jack, Alex, Ryan and Anna, brother John, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Sunday from 4.30pm with removal at at 6pm to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards to Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Mannion, of Caherdavin Heights, Caherdavin and Menlough, Galway. John passed away peacefully at home, in the loving care of his family.

Beloved husband of Mary and dearest father of Pat, Martin, Eileen & Johnny and adored Grandad to Clare, Rory & Joey. Sadly missed by his loving sister Christina Owens, son-in-law Lindsay McKay, daughter-in-law Jenn, brothers-in-law Jimmy Owens and Sean Mannion, nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, Dermot, Paddy, sisters Mary, Margaret, Ann, Dede, and Theresa.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Friday Feb 3rd from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Saturday Feb 4th at 10am. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Menlough (arriving at 1pm approx.).

The death has occurred of Louise Allen, of Clonard, Westbury, Corbally, O'Malley Park and Garryowen.

Daughter of the late Peter (Allen). Survived by son Conor, daughter Sarahlouise, mother Mary, sister Liza, brothers Peter, Martin, Tony and Gary, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St.John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Lawrence extension Cemetery.