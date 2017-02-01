Deaths in Limerick - February 1, 2017

THE death has occurred of Mary Twomey (née Murphy), Kilfinane, Ballylanders and formerly of Maiden Street, Newcastle West, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Beach Lodge Nursing home, Bruree.

Wife of the late Doctor Oliver. Very deeply regretted by loving sons Michael, Kevin, Paddy, daughters Marguerite, Helen, daughters in law Rita and Ann, son in law Clint, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, sisters in law Patsy and Joan Murphy, relatives and friends.

Repsoing at John McCarthy and Sons funeral home Kilfinane this Wednesday at 5:30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Andrews Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, with burial afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Denis (Gus) O'Driscoll, Corbally Bar, Corbally – Former Mayor of Limerick, past president of the Munster Branch, Trustee of Shannon RFC – peacefully in University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Denis and Dermot, daughter Mary, sister Phil, son-in-law Philip, daughters-in-law Caroline and Louise, adored grandchildren Lauren, Tommy, Cian, Denis, Paddy, Conor, Shane, Emily and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home this Thursday from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral Mass Friday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the Mount St. Lawerence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Robert Anthony Meade of Clounreask, Askeaton, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his parents Maureen and Larry, brother Alan, sister Laurie, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton, Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Kelly, Hyde Avenue and late of Good Council Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by brother David, sisters Mary, Phyllis, Rose, Patsy, Theresa, Geraldine, Caroline, Pauline, sister-in-law Grace, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at 5.30pm with removal from Cross Funeral Home at 6.30pm to St Saviour's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Foley, formerly of Melbourn, Bishopstown, Cork and Ballysimon, Limerick. Professor Emeritus of Food Technology at UCC.

Predeceased by his sisters Monsie and Kathleen and grandchild Kate Egan. Survived by his wife Ann, daughters Eithne and Cathy and son Michael, sisters Joan, Margaret, Betty and Sr Eithne, daughter-in-law Carol and sons-in-law Richard and John, ten grandchildren and other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Wednesday 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Knockea. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence (Old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paul Cooney, Raheen and Lissadell, St. Vincent's Centre, Lisnagry, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Deirdre and Gerard, sister Claire, brother David, grandmother Marie Hogan, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended Lissadell family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Vincent's Church, Lisnagry on Wednesday from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Aoife Collins, Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Brittas Road, Thurles and Cork, unexpectedly.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Denis and Joan, sisters Sinéad and Róisín, aunts, uncles, grandaunts, cousins, housemates and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her parents’ home on Thursday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale. Donations if desired to The Cope Foundation Cork. House private on Friday morning please.