Deaths in Limerick - January 31, 2017

THE death has occurred of William Woodland, Riverside, Shannon Banks, Corbally, late of Bengal Terrace and United Drug Company.

Deeply regretted by wife Maureen, son Barry, daughters Michelle, Anne-Marie and Eimear, grandchildren Alex, Lucy, Aimee, Niamh, Cillian and Evie, brothers Michael and Tony, sisters Marie Jean, Ger and Sylvia, sons-in-law Greg Power and Neil O'Loughlin, daughter-in-law Claire and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Dublin Road. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards to Mt. St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Teresa O'Connell (née McGrath), Oola and former owner of St Martha’s Nursing Home, Bansha, peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Jim; sadly missed by her sons Noel, Robert and Anthony, daughter Tina, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Joanne, grandchildren Lauren, Shane, Emma, Gemma, Eoin and Kian, sisters Nellie, Nan, Biddy and Angela, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town on Tuesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The death has occurred of Bobby Patrick Jones, Kilmihill, Ballingarry and formerly of Blackabbey, Adare.

Beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee Roche). Survived by his daughter Louise, granddaughter Zara, Victor, great-grandson Jamie, sisters Joan and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Tuesday from 6.30pm until 8.30pm, arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare. Family flowers only please. Donations instead to Milford Care Centre.