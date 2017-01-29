Deaths in Limerick - January 29, 2017

THE death has occurred of Maureen Wallace (née Kelly), Ballinlough, Kilteely and St Anthony's Nursing Home Pallasgreen, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Pre deceased by her husband William. Deeply regretted by her sons William and John Daughter Noreen (O'Dea), sisters Kay Crawford and Josie Davern, son in law, daughters in Law, grandchildren Caoimhe, Eoghan, Ashlinn, Alan, Evan and Parisa, sisters in law, brothers in Law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home Pallasgreen this Sunday evening at 5.30pm with removal to Kilteely Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Kilteely Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joe Tier, College Park, Corbally.

Father of the late Damian. Survived by wife Teresa, daughters Edel and Lorraine, sons Gordon and Bobby, grandsons Aaron, Oisín, Rio, Liam, son-in-law Kevin, Barry, daughter-in-law Diana Tier, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Friday, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nellie O'Gorman (née O'Sullivan), Drewscourt, Ballyagran, peacefully at Mallow General Hospital.

Nellie, wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Michael Jr. Sadly missed by her sons Pat, Denis and Joseph, daughter Helen (Shortt), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Tom, Den and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford on Monday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to her residence. Removal on Tuesday to St. Michael's Church, Ballyagran for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Colmanswell Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Betty McCarthy (née Madigan), Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Croagh, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family.

Betty; sadly missed and always loved by her husband Denis, son Ger, daughters Miriam and Liz, daughter-in-law Siobhán, sons-in-law Ted and Conor, loving grandchildren Conor, Cathal, Daniel, Maisie, Sadie and Fionn.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery Abbeyfeale. House private please.

The death has occurred of Noel King, Fortview Drive, Ballinacurra Gardens and late of Irish Telephones, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Patsy). Dearly loved father of Brian, Noella, Gwen, Myra, Edel, Olive and the late June. Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Carey, Corbally, late of Matterson’s and Villiers School, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved sister of the late John and Billy Sadly missed by her loving sister Betty (McGlone), her dear friends Beverley, Allan, Nigel and Eric Callender and Ruth Stanley, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends.

Arriving at St Mary’s Cathedral on Monday at 7pm. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining Graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre or Companions of St Mary’s Cathedral Music.

The death has occurred of Diarmaid Burke, Richmond Park, Corbally and late of Rendu Centre, Dominic Street, unexpectedly at home.

Beloved son of Mary and the late Joe and dearest brother of Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving mother, sister, brother in law Niall, god-daughter Ciara, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral on Wednesday after 11am Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery.