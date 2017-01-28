Deaths in Limerick - January 28, 2017

THE death has occurred of Marian Moloney (née Cleary), Mill Road, Corbally and late of Elm Park, Ennis Road.

Former Munster, Irish and World Champion Irish Dancer of the Nolan School of Irish Dancing. Marian died peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved mother of Ciara and Aoife, devoted Nana to Faye, Leah and Isabelle and loving sister of Sean, Eleanor, Ber, Pat, Gerard and the late Liam and Dermot. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Wayne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 4.30pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 am. Private cremation later.

The death has occurred of Donal Lordan, Buttevant and Gardenfield, Dromcollogher, peacefully at his residence.

Donal, beloved husband of Sheila (nee Tobin) and much loved father of Olga, Ivan, Damien and Tanya. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, sisters Nora, Eileen, Mary and Catherine, his adored 6 grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in O' Keeffe's Funeral Home Buttevant on Sunday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Buttevant. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Dromcollogher Cemetery arriving at 1.45 pm approx.

The death has occurred of Edmond (Eddie) Hogan, Ard Na Rí Nursing Home, Bruff and late of Patrickswell, Holycross, Bruff.

Reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital Saturday from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to Patrickswell Church, Lough Gur, Bruff. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Rooney (née Marshall), High Meadow, Gouldavoher.

Survived by husband Patrick, son Declan, daughter-in-law Trudy, grandchildren Kailin, Garvin, sister Kitty O'Grady, nephews, nieces all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross's Funeral Home from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Nessan's Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridie Phillips, Villiers Square, Church Street.

Bridie passed away peacefully at St. John’s Hospital. Deeply regretted by her nephews Ger, Tony and Kevin and by Kathleen, Deirdre and Sophie, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm-6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Munchin’s Church on Tuesday for 11am Mass. Private Cremation to take place later.

The death has occurred of Betty McCarthy (née Madigan), Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Croagh, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family.

Betty; sadly missed and always loved by her husband Denis, son Ger, daughters Miriam and Liz, daughter-in-law Siobhán, sons-in-law Ted and Conor, loving grandchildren Conor, Cathal, Daniel, Maisie, Sadie and Fionn.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 6pm. followed by removal at 8pm to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery Abbeyfeale. House private please.