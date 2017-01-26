Deaths in Limerick - January 26, 2017

THE death has occurred of Diana Walshe (née Gleeson), Clanmorris Gardens, Ennis Road, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital.

Wife of the late Billy, beloved mother of David, Katherine and William and dearest sister of Joan, Helen, Rosemary, George and the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday from 7pm. Removal at 8pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Meelick Churchyard.

The death has occurred of Johnny Ryan (Luke), Coolbredeen, Murroe and Cooga, Doon, suddenly.

Beloved brother of the late David and Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Margaret, nephew Patrick Foley and niece Mary Hynes, niece in law Kay Foley, cousins, good neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's funeral home Newport this Friday from 6 pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am, burial afterwards to Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James O'Connor, Lissatotan, Rathkeale and formerly of Lisbane, Shanagolden.

Survived by loving wife Catherine, sons – Patrick, John, Cedric and Brian, daughter Vanessa, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brother Tom, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home, Shanagolden this Thursday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Kierans Church, Coolcappa. Requiem Mass Friday at 11am followed by burial in Kilbradren Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Doris Horgan (née Clusker), Rathronan, Athea and late of Navan.

Doris passed away peacefully at Milford Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Niall and Patrick, daughters Ciara, Donna, Katie and Amy, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother Charlie, sister Fran, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a very large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence, Rathronan, Athea, on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea, burial after in Holy Cross Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josephine Heagney (née O'Connell), Colbert Avenue, Janesboro.

osephine died unexpectedly at home. Beloved wife of John, dearest mother of Tom, Celine, Ger, Marie and Sean. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Anita and Clodagh, grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breda) Gallagher (née Sheeran), Rathbranagh, Croom and Park Retirement Village, Castletroy, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Adare District Nursing Home.

Wife of the late Pat. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Vera, Tracy and Mary, sons Pat and Mike, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, ten grandchildren, family circle, relatives and many friends.

Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Croom on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Croom. Family flowers only please. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society, Limerick Branch.

The death has occurred of Ann Furey (née Madigan), Ballyvocogue, Askeaton and Manchester, England.

Survived by her son Edmund, daughters Kathleen, Breda, Ann, Camilla, And Denise, grandchildren, sons-n-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-Law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in St. James' Church Cappagh at 1pm on Friday. Burial afterwards in Nantenan cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Bernadette (Bernie) Long (née McCabe), Ballysimon, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Past Secretary Limerick Women’s Federation. Beloved wife of Ronnie, mother of Alan, Karen, Barry and baby Geoffrey, adored grandmother of Ben, Nathan, Rebecca, Joshua, Sydney, Quinten, Ella, Adam, Evan, Hugo, and the late Christina and Alexandra.

Sadly missed by her son-in-law Peter, daughters-in-law Ann and Sarah, brother Roland, sisters Olive, Sr. Colette, the late Alice, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Milford Hospice from 5.30 to 8pm on Friday ecumenical service at St. Michael’s Church, Pery Square on Saturday at 2pm, followed by burial at Kilmurry Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations in Lieu to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Dillon (née Walsh), Ballygologue Park, Listowel and late of Dalton's Terrace, Athea, unexpectedly at her home.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom and her loving children Tom, Miriam, Martina, Noel, Mike, her brother Patrick, sisters Margaret and Mary, brothers-in-law Mike Dalton and Mike Dillon, sister-in-law Bridie, her sons-in-law Philip and Bose, and daughter-in-law Christina.

Also remembered and never forgotten by her loving grandkids Owen, Tanisha, Charmaine, Ian, Dylan, Kyle, and her great granddaughter Autumn, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Friday from 4pm to 7pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

The death has occurred of Ellen Eileen Coughlan, Meagher Avenue, Edward Street.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Dominican Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.