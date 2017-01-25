Deaths in Limerick - January 25, 2017

THE death has occurred of Michael O'Connor, Manchester, UK and formerly of Moig, Shanagolden.

Survived by his loving sister Anna (Molloy), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ferris' Funeral Home, Shanagolden on Thursday from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Senan's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

The death has occurred of Helen McNamara, Cloverfield, Glin and formerly of Carhubane More, Loughill.

Deeply regretted by her loving brothers – Christopher, Thomas, James and Michael, sisters – Elizabeth, Mary and Catherine, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins and best friends Ann and Alice, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home, Shanagolden on Wednesday at 6pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of The Assumption, Loughill. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Knockpatrick Cemetery. Family Flowers only please – donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Birdie) Frawley (née Cunningham), late of Abbeylands and Blossomhill, Rathkeale.

Beloved wife of the late Tom, survived by her son Anthony, daughters Geraldine, Angela and Helen, son-in-law Andy, her sister Patsy O'Grady, grandchildren, great-grandson Bobby, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Thursday from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Curtin, Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon and late of Dromtrasna, Abbeyfeale. Peacefully at Carrigoran House, Newmarket-on-Fergus.

Requiem Mass Wednesday at 12.30pm in St Brigid’s Church followed by burial afterwards in Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget Burke (née McCarthy), Ardobreen, Golden, Tipperary and formerly of Herbertstown.

Bridget, predeceased by her husband Paddy is deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Linda, sons Eamon and Oliver; sister Mary Martin (Limerick City), brother John (Caherconlish), sisters-in-law Angela and Mary Burke (Kilsheelan), brother-in-law Tim, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town Wednesday from 6pm, removal at 7.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas Martin O'Connell, Limerick City and late of Cornwall, London.

Son of the late Rita O'Connell (formerly of Moylish Cottage, Limerick). Very deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Michael Martin O'Connell, sister Mary Ellen Kendall, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

The death has occurred of Eddie Gavin, Mayorstone and formerly St. Mary’s Park and North Circular Road.

Eddie died peacefully at home, after a brief illness. Late of Ranks and Ardscoil Rís.

Beloved husband of Frances and loving father of John, Michael, Emma, Claire, Noel and Gerald. Deeply regretted by his sisters Philomena and Marie, sons-in-law Billy and Barry, daughters-in-law Margaret and Lorraine, grandchildren Cian, Aodh, Sean, Jessie, Caragh and Sam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home at 118 Mayorstone on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church on Friday for 10am Mass. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice Homecare Team c/o Griffin’s Funerals.