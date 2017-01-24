Deaths in Limerick - January 24, 2017

THE death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Ryan, St. Mary's Park, late of Sarsfield Barrack's, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons, daughters, their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Thursday, from 6.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass, Friday, at 12 noon followed by private Cremation.

The death has occurred of Jerry Neville, Main St, Croom, late staff of St Camillus Hospital, unexpectedly at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Chrissie. Very deeply regretted by his niece Helen, sister-in-law Breda, brothers-in-law Oscar and Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing Wednesday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Croom at 7.30pm. Funeral Thursday, after 12 noon Requiem Mass to Reilig Mhuire, Croom.

The death has occurred of Timmy Neilan, Rathbane Terrace, late of Hergarty’s and O' Donnell's Engineering. Beloved husband of the late Ann.

Dearly loved father of Marian, Timmy, Gillian, Patrick, Anita, Ursula and Stephen. Sadly missed by his loving brother John, sister Breda McDermot, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm followed by removal to the Holy Family Church, Southill. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret.

The death has occurred of Babatunde (David) Longe, Upper William Street and Late of Okeluse, Nigeria. Passed away peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his friends.

Reposing in Griffin's Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6-7pm. David's remains will be taken back to Nigeria at a later date.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Leonard (née Flynn), Clashbane, Pallasgreen, peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Mickey Leonard.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Martina, sons Alan, Kevin and Brian, daughters-in-law Victoria, Carmel, Anastasia and Marina, grandchildren Jack, Keith, Tim, Philip, Orla and Eva, brother Oliver Flynn, sisters Una Flynn and Carmel Flynn, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Thursday, from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to Arch Bishop O’Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline. Requiem Mass, Friday, at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery.