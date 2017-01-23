The death has occurred of Eddie Benson of Ennis Road, Greystones, Limerick. Past President of Young Munster RFC and founding member of Limerick City Youth Band.

Beloved husband of Dolores and loving father of Toni (Gleeson), Donna (O’Connor) and Joe. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Mark and Michael, daughter-in-law Melanie, grandchildren Ed and Jack, Niall, Clodagh, Aoife, Mark and Rachel, brother Sammy, sister Geraldine, nieces, nephews. relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Thursday (January 26) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church.

Requiem Mass on Friday, January 27, at 12 noon.

Private cremation to follow later.

The death has occurred (at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock) of Liam Buckley of Ballinatona, Galbally.

Sadly missed by his brother Eamonn, step-sister Helen, step-brother Noel, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-niece, relation and friend Anna Buckley, relatives, and neighbours.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders on Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Funeral Mass takes place on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilgullane Cemetery, Ballindangan, Mitchelstown, County Cork.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Nora Madden (née Hughes) of The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy, Limerick. (Formerly of Airmount Terrace, Singland Cross, Dublin Road.

Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Cherished mother of Therese. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter, son-in-law John Fitzsimons, proud grandmother of Chloe, Kashtin, Julian & Ethan, great-grandmother of Landon & Cheyenne, sister Peggy Rockett, nephews, nieces, especially Ger, Rob, Liam, Eibhlìn, Eoin & Caitrìona, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 5pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Carrigoran House Nursing Home, Newmarket-on-Fergus) of Eithne McCarthy (née Conway) of North Circular Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Facthna. Dearly loved mother of Eithne. Sadly missed by her loving brother Fergus, sister Sr. Nuala, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Carrigoran House on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery.

House private.

The death has occurred (suddenly in her 90th year) of Nora Quilligan (née Enright) of Caherdavin Heights, Caherdavin, Limerick. (Formerly of Elm Park, Ennis Road and Dirreen, Athea).

Wife of the late Michael, loving mother of Tom, Richard, Marie (McElhinney) & Michael and adored Nana of Emma, Jamie, Orla & Paul. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Sally and Andrea, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (January 25) from 5pm followed by removal at 6pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass takes place on Thursday, (January 26) at 11.30am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. John’s Hospital.

The death has occurred (following a tragic bike accident) of Warren B Smith of Liskelly, Patrickswell.

Deeply regretted by his loving son Odhinn (Burns), father David, stepmother Debbie (Tait), partner Simone, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by Humanist Service.

Private cremation will take place on Thursday.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Clonmel General Hospital) of Margaret Andrews (née Ryan W) of Knockanrawley, Tipperary Town. (Formerly of Brackile, Pallasgreen, County Limerick).

Predeceased by her husband Jack and deeply regretted by her loving family - son Herbie, daughter Sheila, granchildren Richard, William and Cory, brother Joe, sons-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Kim, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am with funeral afterwards to Old Pallas Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Peggy Kirby (née Ryan) of Lisnalty, Ballyclough.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Dearly loved mother of John, James, Patrick, Jennifer, Freda and the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Bernie, Caithriona, Margaret and Teresa, sons-in-law David and Cormac, her beloved 13 grandchildren, brothers Jack, Michael and Tommy, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains will arrive at Raheen Church on Tuesday evening at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass takes place at 11.30am on Wednesday with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dromcollogher Respite Centre.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Julie Hanly (née Hannigan) of Herbertstown, Limerick and Freemount, Cork.

Beloved wife of Tim, loving daughter of Dave and Ellen and loving sister of Margaret and David. Deeply regretted by her loving husband and family, sisters in law Claire, Maria and Claire, brothers in law Denis and Seán, mother in law Rita, father in law Conor, nieces Katie and Méabh, nephews Jack, Paddy, Seán and Darragh, aunts, uncles, relatives and a wide circle of good friends.

Reposing at Grace's Funeral Home, Kanturk, this Monday from 6pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 2pm in St. Michael's Church, Freemount.

Funeral afterwards to St Patrick's Cemetery, Kanturk.

The death has occurred of Thomas Hayes of Toomdeely North, Askeaton. Late of Aughinish Alumina.

Son of the late Sylvester and beloved husband of Maeve (Moylan). Much loved father of Jack, Molly and Brannagh. Deeply regretted by his family, his mother Nuala, brother Joe, sister Sylvia, mother in law Margaret, father in law Dr Donough Moylan, brother in law Patrick, sisters in law Shauna, Niamh and Oonagh, nieces, newphews, extended family and friends.

Removal from Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton at 7.30pm this Monday to St Mary's Church Askeaton. Requiem Mass take place on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations (if desired) to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully, following a short illness) of James (Jimmy) McKillican. Formerly of Monaleen Heights, Limerick.

Late of Wolfe Tone Street and Garryowen RFC.

Cherished and much loved father of Kathy (Cinnamond), Tracy (Tyrrell), Jamie and Alex. Sadly missed by his loving brother John, sons-in-law Noel and Tony, daughters-in-law Áine and Debbie, beloved grandchildren Kaitlyn, Daniel, Max, Harry, Mia and Aidan, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening (January 24) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jimmy O'Brien of Farnane, Cappamore.

Brother of the late Willie and Tommy; sadly missed by his brother Philip, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore on Monday (January 23) from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballinure cemetery.

House private please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home) of Breda Quinlivan (née Ryan). Late of The Fairgreen and School House Lane.

Beloved wife of the recently deceased Anthony and dearest mother of Tony, Noel, Raymond, Caroline, Declan, Harry, Yvonne, Valerie, Gerard, Veronica & the late Christopher.

Deeply regretted by her children, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Monday (January 23) from 5.30pm. with removal at 7pm to St John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial after in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home) of Hans Schmid of Mayorstone, Limerick city.

Former lecturer at Shannon College of Hotel Management and late of Aer Rianta.

Beloved husband of the late Veronica and dearly loved father of Arthur, Luise, Deirdre and the late Paul. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law, Mary,son-in-law Declan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Lelia’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards to Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe, Co.Clare.