The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Julie Hanly (née Hannigan) of Herbertstown, Limerick and Freemount, Cork.

Beloved wife of Tim, loving daughter of Dave and Ellen and loving sister of Margaret and David. Deeply regretted by her loving husband and family, sisters in law Claire, Maria and Claire, brothers in law Denis and Seán, mother in law Rita, father in law Conor, nieces Katie and Méabh, nephews Jack, Paddy, Seán and Darragh, aunts, uncles, relatives and a wide circle of good friends.

Reposing at Grace's Funeral Home, Kanturk, on Monday from 6pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 2pm in St. Michael's Church, Freemount.

Funeral afterwards to St Patrick's Cemetery, Kanturk.

The death has occurred of Thomas Hayes of Toomdeely North, Askeaton. Late of Aughinish Alumina.

Son of the late Sylvester and beloved husband of Maeve (Moylan). Much loved father of Jack, Molly and Brannagh. Deeply regretted by his family, his mother Nuala, brother Joe, sister Sylvia, mother in law Margaret, father in law Dr Donough Moylan, brother in law Patrick, sisters in law Shauna, Niamh and Oonagh, nieces, newphews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton on Monday afternoon from 4.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church Askeaton.

Requiem Mass take place on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations (if desired) to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully, following a short illness) of James (Jimmy) McKillican. Formerly of Monaleen Heights, Limerick.

Late of Wolfe Tone Street and Garryowen RFC.

Cherished and much loved father of Kathy (Cinnamond), Tracy (Tyrrell), Jamie and Alex. Sadly missed by his loving brother John, sons-in-law Noel and Tony, daughters-in-law Áine and Debbie, beloved grandchildren Kaitlyn, Daniel, Max, Harry, Mia and Aidan, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening (january 24) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jimmy O'Brien of Farnane, Cappamore.

Brother of the late Willie and Tommy; sadly missed by his brother Philip, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore on Monday (January 23) from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballinure cemetery.

House private please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home) of Breda Quinlivan (née Ryan). Late of The Fairgreen and School House Lane.

Beloved wife of the recently deceased Anthony and dearest mother of Tony, Noel, Raymond, Caroline, Declan, Harry, Yvonne, Valerie, Gerard, Veronica & the late Christopher.

Deeply regretted by her children, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (January 23) from 5.30pm. with removal at 7pm to St John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial after in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred (peacefully at her home) of Anne (Hannie) Dalton (née Enright) of Glenbawn, Carrigkerry, Athea.

Wife of the late Paddy. Survived by her son Pat, brother Joe, sisters Eileen, Joan, Theresa and Bridie, daughter-in-law Bridget, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastlewest on Sunday, January 22 from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Carrigkerry Church on Monday morning for 12 noon requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary cemetery, Newcastlewest.

House private please

The death has occurred (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home) of Hans Schmid of Mayorstone, Limerick city.

Former lecturer at Shannon College of Hotel Management and late of Aer Rianta.

Beloved husband of the late Veronica and dearly loved father of Arthur, Luise, Deirdre and the late Paul. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law, Mary,son-in-law Declan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Lelia’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards to Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe, Co.Clare.

The death has occurred of Jack Liston of Cedarwood Grove, Castleconnell.

Sadly missed by his dearest partner Mary; his wife Jo; sons James, Sean, and Matthew; daughter Jane; brother Tony; sisters Barbara, Mary and Norah, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass takes place on Monday, January 23 at St Joseph's Church, Castleconnell at 9.30am followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 1pm.