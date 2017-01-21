The death has occurred (peacefully at her home) of Anne (Hannie) Dalton (née Enright) of Glenbawn, Carrigkerry, Athea.

Wife of the late Paddy. Survived by her son Pat, brother Joe, sisters Eileen, Joan, Theresa and Bridie, daughter-in-law Bridget, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastlewest on Sunday, January 22 from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Carrigkerry Church on Monday morning for 12 noon requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary cemetery, Newcastlewest.

House private please

The death has occurred (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home) of Hans Schmid of Mayorstone, Limerick city.

Former lecturer at Shannon College of Hotel Management and late of Aer Rianta.

Beloved husband of the late Veronica and dearly loved father of Arthur, Luise, Deirdre and the late Paul. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law, Mary,son-in-law Declan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Lelia’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards to Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe, Co.Clare.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Barry Lee of Adrivale, Railway Road, Kilmallock.

Dear son and brother. Survived by his parents, Joan and Robert (Robin) and his sisters Fiona (Moyles) and Maeve (Riley). Very deeply mourned by his aunts, uncle, brothers-in-law, nephew, nieces, cousins, step uncles, work colleagues, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening from 6pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by Removal at 8pm to SS Peter & Paul Church, Kilmallock. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in Ballingaddy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jack Liston of Cedarwood Grove, Castleconnell.

Sadly missed by his dearest partner Mary; his wife Jo; sons James, Sean, and Matthew; daughter Jane; brother Tony; sisters Barbara, Mary and Norah, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass takes place on Monday, January 23 at St Joseph's Church, Castleconnell at 9.30am followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 1pm.

The death has occurred of Bridie Dunne (née Biggane), Ballyelan, Ballingarry in her 87th year at St.Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West after a short illness.

Predeceased by her husband Frank and daughter Mai. Deeply regretted by her daughters Sheila Noonan, Breda Madden and Bernie McGrath, sisters, brother, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Saturday, January from 6pm until 8pm arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1 30pm. Burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery. Family flowers only please.