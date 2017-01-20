Deaths in Limerick - January 20, 2017

THE death has occurred of Thomas Tobin, formerly of Dublin Road Groody, peacefully at the Lake's Nursing Home, Killaloe.

Deeply regretted by his family, sisters Kathleen (Armagh) Patricia (USA) brother Edward (Ted) Montpelier, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Friday from 6pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 10.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Roy Nolan, Monaleen Park, Castletroy, late of Goodman Medical, Galway. Roy passed away at University Hospital Galway.

Deeply regretted by his loving Parents Jeffrey and Phyll, sisters, Aisling, Eimear, Niamh, Gráinne and Clodagh, brother Derek, brothers-in-law Kevin, Enda and Andy, nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of John Moran, Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, late of O'Malley Park, Southill.

Brother of the late Noel Moran. Deeply regretted by mother Mary, son and daughters, brothers Thomas, Robert, William, Matthew, sisters Moira, Helen, Deborah, grandchildren, aunt Ann Finn (Kilrush) uncle Frank Hickey (UK), brother-in-law Gus, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Friday at Cross' Funeral Home from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to Our Lady of Lourdes, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kit) Magner, Thomastown, Kilfinane, peacefully at her residence.

Survived by her brothers Bill and Donie, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives and large circle of friends.

Reposing at John McCarthy's and Sons Funeral Home, Kilfinane on Friday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Andrews Church, Kilfinane. Requiem Mass at 11am Saturday with Buruial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Hanly, Cork Road, Newport and formerly of Red House, Barringtons Bridge, Lisnagry, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport.

Sadly missed by his loving sister Kathleen (Sr. Angela Dromcondra), brothers Michael, Bernard and Noel (Melbourne), sisters-in-law Margaret, Lelia and Mary, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Friday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridie Dunne (née Biggane), Ballyelan, Ballingarry in her 87th year at St.Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West after a short illness.

Predeceased by her husband Frank and daughter Mai. Deeply regretted by her daughters Sheila Noonan, Breda Madden and Bernie McGrath, sisters, brother, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Saturday, January from 6pm until 8pm arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1 30pm. Burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Fr David (John Joe) Conlon OSB, Glenstal Abbey, Murroe, peacefully at the African Missions nursing home, Blackrock Road, Cork.

Beloved brother of the late Matt, Jimmy and Michael, sadly missed by his sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, the monastic community and oblates of Glenstal Abbey and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Monastery from 3.30pm until 5pm on Friday, followed by removal to the Abbey Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30 am, followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery.