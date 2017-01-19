Deaths in Limerick - January 19, 2017

THE death has occurred of Eileen (Eily) Sheahan (née O'Sullivan), Glenmore West, Strand, in her 97th year, peacefully at her son John's residence.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and mother of the late Alice (O'Connor). Deeply regretted by her sons Pat, Seamus, Denis, John, Francis, Joe, Gerard and Willie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Thursday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Tournafulla Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Ita's Cemetery, Kileedy.

The death has occurred of Aidan Ronayne, Dublin Road, Thurles, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents John and Breda, brothers Edmond, Michael and Sean, sister Marie, sisters-in-law Sandra and Frances, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, aunts uncles, cousins, relatives, friends and Brothers of Charity Community.

Reposing at Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Kieran Murphy, Beechwood, Daughters of Charity, Lisnagry and formerly of Adare, peacefully at Beechwood.

Beloved son of Maura and the late Tom. Sadly missed by his brothers Anthony, Tom, Florence, Donie, Brendan, sisters Mairead and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Beechwood, Lisnagry on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am in St Vincent’s Church, Daughters of Charity, Lisnagry followed by removal to Baltimore, Co. Cork for burial on Cape Clear Island on Saturday following Mass at 12 noon.

The death has occurred of Josephine McGrath (née Gammell), Old Pallas, Pallasgreen, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her sons Willie and Johnny, daughters Debbie and Tara,father Bill, brothers and sisters, grandchildren Jack, Jake, Holly, Katie, Luke and M.J, sisters in law, brothers in law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home Pallasgreen this Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning for 11.30am Requiem Mass in Nicker Church. Burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery, Pallasgreen. House private please.

The death has occurred of Bridget Gore (née Moloney), Beechwood Drive, Greystones, Ennis Road and formerly of Kilmoylan, Doon, peacefully in the loving care of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jackie. Adored mother of Anne Marie, cherished grandmother of Susan and Kevin. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Pat, sisters Sr. Margaret and Theresa, sisters-in-law Mary Moloney and Anna Gore, brother-in-law Joe Gore, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday, from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass Friday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Dollard (née Murphy), Galvone Road, Kennedy Park and formerly of Cloonlaheen East, Clare, passed away very peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving children Anthony, Miriam. Tricia, Clare and Gerard, sister Bríd, brothers Jim and Tom, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Emilio, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dysert Cemetery, Co Clare.

The death has occurred of Thomas Conway, Elm Park, Clarina.

Predeceased by brothers Patrick and Timmy, in his 86th year. Survived by wife Bernie, sons Michael and Ivan, daughters Loretta and Amanda, sister Bridget, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence, Thursday from 4pm to 7pm arriving for Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am in St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown. Burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery, Clarina.