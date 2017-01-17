Deaths in Limerick - January 17, 2017

THE death has occurred of Patricia O'Neill, Good Council Nursing Home and late of London, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Christine Hennigar, Maria Mc Queen & Jackie Devine, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Wednesday, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Thursday, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Frances McCloskey-Hanley, Rosbrien, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Loving and wonderful wife to Patrick for almost 66 years. Last surviving child of the late Clement and Catherine McCloskey. Will be deeply mourned by all who loved her.

Her sons Eugene, Gerard, Pat Jnr., Frank (USA), her daughter Edel (Hickey), daughter-in-law Barbara, son-in-law John, grandchildren Luke, Jessica, James, Sean, Cathal, Maeve, Valek and Lilu (USA), great granddaughter Grace, Peter Timony (Jessica’s husband), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon with burial afterwards to Mungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Danny Lynch, Faha, Patrickswell, at University Hospital Limerick.

Survived by his daughters Marie and Anne, grandchildren Ruth and Rachel, son-in-law, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry, on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal afterwards to The Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maura Conway (née Walsh), Assumpta Park and late of Crean, Newcastle West. Predeceased by her husband Patsy.

In her 93rd year, Maura passed away peacefully at home in the care of her loving family.

Maura was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her family, her daughters Mary and Ann (Murphy), sons John, Pat, Michael, Gerard, Billy and Tony, sister Annie Leahy, son-in-law Denny Murphy, grandchildren Caroline, Mary, Patrick, Alan, John Paul, Clara, Pat, Peter, Justin, Alison, Shane, Darren, Sam and Jack, great grandchildren, Cillian, Christin and baby Sadhbh, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, kind neighbours, relations and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, followed by burial in Calvery Cemetery, Newcastle West. Family flowers only. House private please.

The death has occurred of Ann Costello (née Nash), Kiltannan, Croagh, in her 97th year, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Bill and dearest mother to the late Martin and Marian, deeply mourned by her son Willie, daughters Margaret, Bernie, Ann and Josephine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St.John the Baptist Church, Croagh. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Croagh New Cemetery.