The death has occurred of Denis O'Malley of Gortnahoon, Cappataggle, Ballinasloe, Galway. (late of Cappamore, Limerick).

Husband of the late Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons John, Philip and Diarmuid, daughters Irene, Katie and Grainne, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Oliver, sisters Mary and Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cappataggle Community Centre on Tuesday, January 17 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral cortage arriving at St Michael's Church, Cappataggle on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Killalaghton Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Patricia O’Neill of the Good Council Nursing Home, Limerick (Late of London).

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Christine Hennigar, Maria McQueen & Jackie Devine, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Thursday, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Maria Grace (née O'Donovan) of Curramorna Grove, Old Park Road, Corbally.

Beloved wife of Malcolm, dearest mother of Daniel, Shannon and Erin and adored Nana to Hudson. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Majella and Martina, brothers Don, Declan, Michael and the late Gerard, father-in-law Frank, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Monday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St John’s Cathedral. Funeral takes place on Tuesday Janueary 17 after 11.30am Mass to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only ~ donations if desired to Milford Hospice or Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Margaret O'Reilly, (née Walsh) of Rosendale, The Bungalow, Farranshone

Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dearly loved mother of Tracy, Audrey and Gary. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Mike and John, daughter-in-law Fidelma, beloved grandchildren, sisters Anne, Geraldine and Patricia, brothers Norman and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by private Crematorium. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Jim McNamara, Middlesex, UK and late of Ballyart, Brittas, Limerick

Survived by wife Marie, daughters Michelle and Gemma, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Friday (January 20) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St Nicholas' Church, Boher. Requiem Mass on Saturday (January 21) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Caherconlish Church.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Thomas O’Brien of Sheehan's Road, Newcastle West.

Survived by his sons, daughters, brother, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastlewest, this Monday from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at Newcastlewest Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, January 17 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paul Curtin of The Laurels, Dooradoyle, Limerick (late of Granagh, County Limerick)

Late of O'Neill Engineering and self-employed heating and plumbing contractor. Loving husband of Lily, Lily's children, Lily's grandchildren, brothers, spouses and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home this Monday from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Private cremation afterwards. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

The death has occurred of Maureen Jones (née Roche) of Kilmihill, Ballingarry (formerly of Blackabbey, Adare)

Survived by her husband Bobby, daughter Louise, granddaughter Zara, Victor, great grandson Jamie, sisters Helen and Eilish, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry this Monday, January 16, from 6pm until 8pm arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballingarry at 8. 30pm Requiem Mass on Tuesday January 17 at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in St.Nicholas' Cemetery Adare.

Family flowers only please.Donations instead to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of James (Jimmy) Collins of Cratloe Court Drive, Caherdavin, (Formerly of the old Cratloe Road, Redgate and late of Limerick County Council and Country Club, Redgate).

Beloved husband of the late Bridget and son the late John and Mary Rose. Brother of the late Eugene and Anthony. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Helen, Bernadette and Philomena, brothers Michael, Sean, Patrick and Christopher, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grandniece, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre this Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass takes place on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.