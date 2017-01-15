Deaths in Limerick - January 15, 2017

The death has occurred of Jim McNamara, Middlesex, UK and late of Ballyart, Brittas, Limerick

Survived by wife Marie, daughters Michelle and Gemma, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Friday from 6pm followed by removal at 7:30pm to St Nicholas' Church, Boher. Requiem Mass on Saturday, Jan 21, at 11:30am with burial afterwards in Caherconlish Church.

The death has occurred of Thomas O’Brien, Sheehan's Road, Newcastle West, Limerick

Peacefully at his residence on January 14th 2017. Survived by his sons, daughters, brother, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastlewest, on Monday 16th January from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at Newcastlewest Church at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 17th January at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of June Quilligan (née Morgan), Assumpta Park, Newcastle West, Limerick

Peacefully, at her residence on January 14th, 2017. Survived by her husband John, sons John and Willie, daughters Angela, Linda and Claire, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s funeral home, Newcastlewest, on Sunday 15th January from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at Newcastlewest Church at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 16th January, at 11:30am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paul Curtin, The Laurels, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Granagh, Limerick

Late of O'Neill Engineering and self-employed heating and plumbing contractor. Loving husband of Lily, Lily's children, Lily's grandchildren, brothers, spouses and all other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Monday from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Private cremation afterwards. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

The death has occurred of Maureen Jones (née Roche), Kilmihill, Ballingarry, Limerick / Adare, Limerick, and formerly of Blackabbey, Adare

Survived by her husband Bobby, daughter Louise, granddaughter Zara, Victor, great grandson Jamie, sisters Helen and Eilish, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

My She Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry on Monday January 16, from 6pm until 8pm arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballingarry at 8 30pm.Requiem Mass on Tuesday January 17th., at 12 o clock.Burial afterwards in St.Nicholas' Cemetery Adare.Family flowers only please.Donations instead to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Collins, Cratloe Court Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick

Redgate, late Limerick County Council and Country Club Redgate. On January 13, 2017. Passed peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Bridget and son the late John and Mary Rose. Brother of the late Eugene and Anthony. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Helen, Bernadette and Philomena, brothers Michael, Sean, Patrick and Christopher, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grandniece, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Josie Crowe (née Richardson), The Rock, Cappamore, Limerick

On January 13, 2017. Peacefully at Carrigoran House, Newmarket-on-Fergus; beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving son Willie, daughters Mary (Hinchy), Bernie (Pearse) and Martina (Danaher), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Carrigoran House, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare on Sunday evening from 6pm until 7.30pm. Arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Inch St. Laurence Cemetery, Caherconlish. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Kay Griffin-Hurley (née Griffin), New York and late of Upper Carey's Road, Limerick City, Limerick

Daughter of the late Marie and Miney Griffin

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, sons James, Steven, and Brian, sister Valerie, brothers Gary, Michael and Dermot, extended family, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral will take place in New York

Mass will be celebrated for Kay in St John's Cathedral Limerick on Monday 16th January at 5:45pm