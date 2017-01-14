Deaths in Limerick - January 14, 2017

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Collins, Cratloe Court Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick

Redgate, late Limerick County Council and Country Club Redgate. On January 13, 2017. Passed peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Bridget and son the late John and Mary Rose. Brother of the late Eugene and Anthony. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Helen, Bernadette and Philomena, brothers Michael, Sean, Patrick and Christopher, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grandniece, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Josie Crowe (née Richardson), The Rock, Cappamore, Limerick

On January 13, 2017. Peacefully at Carrigoran House, Newmarket-on-Fergus; beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving son Willie, daughters Mary (Hinchy), Bernie (Pearse) and Martina (Danaher), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Carrigoran House, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare on Sunday evening from 6pm until 7.30pm. Arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Inch St. Laurence Cemetery, Caherconlish. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Paul Curtin, The Laurels, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Granagh, Limerick

Late of O'Neill Engineering and self-employed heating and plumbing contractor. Loving husband of Lily, Lily's children, Lily's grandchildren, brothers, spouses and all other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Monday from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Private cremation afterwards. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

The death has occurred of Eileen Fitzgerald, Priory Park, Clancy Strand, Limerick City, Limerick / Ballyneety, Limerick

Late of St Camillus' Hospital. Survived by devoted brother Maurice, niece Ann, nephew John, Anne's spouse Harry, John's spouse Mary, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home from 5pm on Sunday with removal at 5:30pm to St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Old Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kay Griffin-Hurley (née Griffin), New York and late of Upper Carey's Road, Limerick City, Limerick

Daughter of the late Marie and Miney Griffin

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, sons James, Steven, and Brian, sister Valerie, brothers Gary, Michael and Dermot, extended family, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral will take place in New York

Mass will be celebrated for Kay in St John's Cathedral Limerick on Monday 16th January at 5:45pm

The death has occurred of Maureen Jones (née Roche), Kilmihill, Ballingarry, Limerick / Adare, Limerick, and formerly of Blackabbey, Adare

Survived by her husband Bobby, daughter Louise, granddaughter Zara, Victor, great grandson Jamie, sisters Helen and Eilish, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

My She Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry on Monday January 16, from 6pm until 8pm arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballingarry at 8 30pm.Requiem Mass on Tuesday January 17th., at 12 o clock.Burial afterwards in St.Nicholas' Cemetery Adare.Family flowers only please.Donations instead to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mary (Kate) Greene, née Connor on January 12, 2017

Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Marion and Bernadette (Craughan). Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Philip, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Cemetery extension.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hanley, Kilmurry & Bradford Yorkshire England, Castletroy, Limerick

Kathleen passed away at University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by the Houlihan, O'Neill and Casey families. Much loved by her nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday, January 14, from 4.30pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford. Requiem Mass on Sunday, January 15, at 1.15pm. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Wendy Veronica Murphy (née Bridges), Devon Road, Templeglantine, Limerick

On January 13, 2017. At Kerry General Hospital, (peacefully), Wendy Veronica, wife of the late Denis; deeply regretted by her loving sons Paul and Richard, daughters Carol and Jacqueline,son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Lee, Mary and Sarah,sister Barbara, ,nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Reilig na Tríonóide.

The death has occurred of Nora O’Gorman (née Deady), Knocknore, Bruree, Limerick

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dear mother of John and the late Mary (Danaher) and her husband the late Denis.Deeply regretted by her loving son, grandchildren Anne and Sean and his wife Tracey, great-grandaughter Pippa, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces,cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville on Sunday evening from 5:30pm with removal at 7:30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 30am. Funeral afterwards to Bruree old cemetery.