Deaths in Limerick - January 13, 2017

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hanley, Kilmurry & Bradford Yorkshire England, Castletroy, Limerick

Kathleen passed away at University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by the Houlihan, O'Neill and Casey families. Much loved by her nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday, January 14, from 4.30pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford. Requiem Mass on Sunday, January 15, at 1.15pm. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Browne, Thomastown, Kilmallock, Limerick

Predeceased by his wife Nora, Brothers Fr.Denis and Fr. David. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sister, brother, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, niece, relatives and friends

Reposing Saturday evening, January 14, from 5:30pm at McCarthy's Funeral Home Kilmallock. Removal at 7pm to Garrienderk Church. Funeral Mass Sunday 15th at 1:30pm. Burial Afterwards in Effin Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Jack Kennedy, Old Lacknalooha, Mallow, Cork / Castlemahon, Limerick

Formerly of Castlemahon, Co. Limerick, on January 12, 2017 peacefully at Mallow General Hospital, Jack, Old Lacknalooha, beloved husband of Ann, dear father of David, Karen, Stephen, John and Louise and brother of the late Joan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, sister Maurita, brothers Donal, Joe and Vincent, sons-in-law Mick, Sav and John, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Eoghan, Kevin, Meisha, Vivienne, Jean, Elaine and Michael, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Lying in repose at O'Connell's Funeral Home, St. James' Avenue, Mallow on Friday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 7.45pm followed by Removal to St. Mary's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Gobnait's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary (Kate) Greene, née Connor on January 12, 2017

Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Marion and Bernadette (Craughan). Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Philip, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Cemetery extension.

The death has occurred of Rita Kennedy (née Toomey), of Crean, Athlacca, Limerick

formerly of South Circular Road, Limerick) 11th January 2017, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, daughters Shauna and Fierna, son Richard, sons-in-law Declan and Owen, Richard’s partner Therese, grandchildren Clodagh and Sean, brothers John, Jim, Edward and Dan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Removal to Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare on Monday evening arriving at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel Mallard, Assumpta Park, Island Road, Limerick City, Limerick

Late of St. Mary's Park, Limerick. Peacefully, at his residence. Noel, was predeceased by his wife Mary, brothers Patrick and William and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Linda, son Tony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Phyllis Tiley, Margaret Manning, Patricia O'Donoghue and Carmel Carmody, son-in-law Derek, Tony's partner Babs, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Sunday, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass, Monday, at 12.30pm funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ann O’Donnell (née O'Dwyer), Kilmallock, Limerick

Abbey Farm, Kilmallock and formerly Knockanedoolis, Garrydoolis, Co. Limerick. January 12, 2017 very peacefully in the tender and loving care of the Matron and staff of Árd na Rí Nursing home Bruff. Ann, Wife of the late John. Mother of the late Bernadette (Walsh Galway). Grandmother of the late Michael. Sister of the late Ned, Paddy, Sean, Mike and Mary. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons, Tom, Conor and Pat. Daughters, Breda and Elizabeth. Daughters-in-law, Kate and Helen. Sons in law, Tommy, Cors and James. Sisters-in-law, Mary and Kathleen. Grandchildren, Great Grandson, Nephews, Nieces, Cousins, Relatives, Kind Neighbours and her many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing this Saturday evening from 6pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock. Followed by removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock. Funeral Sunday after 12am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Ballingaddy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Donovan, St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City, Limerick

Peacefully, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son Michael, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing Friday at Cross' Funeral Home from 5.30 pm. followed by removal at 7 pm. to St Mary's Church Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards to Mungret Old Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ellen [Nellie] Reidy (née Biggane), Rockhill, Bruree, Limerick

Beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Michael, Jerry, Noreen, PJ and the late Kevin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brothers, sister, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville on Saturday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Munchin's Church, Rockhill. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Granagh Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Alzheimers Care Centre Adare.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Slevin (née Slyne), Shankill, Dublin / Limerick

Born December 7, 1944 - Died January 11, 2017

Beloved wife of Frank and mother of the late Elizabeth. Sadly missed by husband Frank, son Richard, daughters Michelle and Catherine, sons-in-law Brendan and Marc, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Liam, Sean, Naoise, Richard, Gareth, Charlotte, Sara, Ryan and Lucy, brothers Paddy and Jimmy, sisters Siobhan, Peggy and Marie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Ave, Bray, Co. Wicklow on Friday evening, 13th January, from 6:30pm – 7:30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday 14th January at 10:00am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill, Co. Dublin, followed by burial in Dean’s Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Blackrock Hospice, can be made at the funeral home or church.

The death has occurred of Mary Walters, Presentation Close, Hospital, Limerick / Caherconlish, Limerick

Formerly of Knocktana, Caherconlish, Co. Limerick and Knocklong, Co. Limerick. Peacefully in her 95th year at UHL. Reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick today, Thursday, from 5.30pm, followed by Removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Friday, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery