Deaths in Limerick - January 12, 2017

THE death has occurred of Conrad P Slater, Ashroe, Murroe, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Loving father of the late Quenten and Conrad. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, sons and daughters, Damion, Nuala, Mairead, Sharon, Tally and Jared, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from Meehan's Funeral Home on Friday 12 noon for burial in Ballinure Cemetery, Murroe. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to the Samaritans and Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Jim Roche, Ballynacourty House, Lisnagry, late of JH Roche & Sons, peacefully at home after a short illness.

Dearest husband and friend of Betty (nee Raymond) and beloved father to the late Michael, he will be very sadly missed by his sons Bobby, Peter and Richard, daughters Liz, Kate and Helen. Jim was much loved by his daughters-in-law Teresa, Thecla, Mary, Caroline and the late Lesley, sons-in-law George, Mike and Jonathan. Pop will be fondly missed by his many grandchildren Sandra, Raymond, Leanne, Phillip, Brian, Michelle, David, David, Elizabeth, Robert, Elliot, Klara, Hugo, Enda, Alan, Liam, Emma, Kieran, Sean and Aoife.

Also remembering the late James and baby Christopher and his recently deceased brother Fr Simon O.P. Sadly missed by his brother Niall and sister-in-law Win, extended family and many friends.

Jim will be reposing at home on Friday from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass will take place in St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell at 11.30am on Saturday, followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Kerrison, Ballyclough, late of Limerick Sub Aqua Club and Coonagh Flying Club, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of Rosaleen. Dearest father of Audrey, Raymond and Anthony. Deeply regretted by his brothers Arthur and Forster, sisters Kathleen and Irene, son-in-law Matthew, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren Julia and Rachael, Cian, Stephen and Matthew, Niamh, Eimear and Maeve, his extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 am. Private cremation to take place later.

The death has occurred of Walter (Wally) Healy, St. Flannan's Terrace, Castleconnell, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, brother Arthur, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephew, niece, grandchildren relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Saturday from 5.30 pm with removal at 7.30 pm to St. Joseph's Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 am, burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castleconnell. House private please.

The death has occurred of Aiden John Guina, Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, late of Telecom Eireann, peacefully, at St. Paul's Nursing Home, Dooradoyle.

Beloved husband of Marie, adored father of Brian, Jackie and Ann. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Jean, sons-in-law Bobby and Christy, sister Mary Fenton, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Thursday, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass, Friday, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Kitty Buckley (née Moore), St. Ita's Street, St. Mary's Park, late of Spitland, Old Cork Road and Clover Meats, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy. Adored mother of Brenda, Pamela, Louise & Ian, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Sunday, from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass, Monday, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sean Brosnan, London and late of Rylands, Ballingarry.

Brother of the late Hannah (O'Keeffe) and Denis. Survived by his brothers Danny and Charlie, sisters Julia, May,Margaret, Dorothy (O'Connor) and Elizabeth (Dineen), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Friday January at 7 30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St.Mary's New Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Donnell, St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, peacefully at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, son Michael, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Friday at Cross' Funeral Home from 5.30 pm. followed by removal at 7 pm to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards to Mungret Old Cemetery.