The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Conrad P. Slater of Ashroe, Murroe, Limerick.

Loving father of the late Quenten and Conrad. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, sons and daughters, Damion, Nuala, Mairead, Sharon, Tally and Jared, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Thursday evening, January 12 from 6pm to 8pm with removal on Friday 12 noon for burial in Ballinure Cemetery, Murroe.

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to the Samaritans and Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully, at St Paul's Nursing Home, Dooradoyle) of Aiden John Guina of Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick (Late of Telecom Éireann).

Beloved husband of Marie, adored father of Brian, Jackie & Ann. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Jean, sons-in-law Bobby & Christy, sister Mary Fenton, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Thursday, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass, Friday, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Margaret Lane (née King) of Abbeyfeale Hill, Abbeyfeale.

Wife of the late Con and deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, son-in-law John, grandson Jack, brother Oliver, sister Patricia, brother-in-law Ray, sister-in-law Sandra, nephews, nieces, neighbours, carers and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 7pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards at St. Mary's Cemetery Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Kitty Buckley (née Moore) of St Ita's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick city. (Late of Spitland, Old Cork Road & Clover Meats).

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy. Adored mother of Brenda, Pamela, Louise & Ian, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Sunday, January 15 from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass takes place on Monday, at 11am with buriial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully in the loving care of the sisters and staff of the Holy Family Residence, Roebuck) of Patrick (Paddy) Crowley of Churchtown, Dublin (late of Ballinanima, Kilfinane).

Loving brother to Hannah, Kate and the late John and Ned; sadly missed by his loving sisters, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at the Holy Family Residence, Roebuck, Clonskeagh with prayers and removal to the Chapel at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am followed by burial in Mount Venus Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Little Sisters of the Poor.

The death has occurred of Sean Brosnan of London, England (late of Rylands, Ballingarry).

Brother of the late Hannah (O'Keeffe) and Denis. Survived by his brothers Danny and Charlie, sisters Julia, May,Margaret, Dorothy (O'Connor) and Elizabeth (Dineen), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

His remains will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Friday January 13 at 7 30pm. Requiem Mass takes place on Saturday January 14, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St.Mary's New Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eamonn Moloney, Glenbrook, Old Singland Road and formerly of Castle Barracks and Lynwood Park, late of Irish Cement, peacefully in the loving care of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of Josephine, dearly loved father of Michael, Annette, Carol, Eamon, Elaine and Gerard. Brother of Kathleen (Jones) and brother of the late Mick, Frank, Sean, Lawrence, May (Kelly), Rita (Murphy) and Peggie (McNamara). Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6.00pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Limerick Branch.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Kathleen (Catherine) Bray of Dawn Court, Athlacca (late of Drumcomer, Athlacca).

Sadly missed by her sister Teresa Hayes, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff from 6 o'clock with removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Athlacca at 7:30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock followed by burial afterwards to Dromin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John O'Grady, Adelaide, Australia and formerly of Cappanahanna, Murroe, suddenly.

Beloved husband of the late Olivia. Sadly missed by his loving sons Greg and Dermot, daughter-in-law Eve, grandchildren, sisters Bridget O'Donovan, Noreen Murphy and Stasia Halpin, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Burial will take place in Adelaide on Thursday. Remembrance Mass will take place in the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe on Sunday at 11.30am.

The death has occurred of Mary (Annie) Loftus (née McMahon), Summerville, Pallaskenry, peacefully at home. Wife of the late Steven.

Deeply regretted by her son, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey's Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass Friday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Pallaskenry with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson Assocation.

The death has occurred of John Falahee, Tankardstown, Navan and formerly of Newcastle West, who died peacefully, following a short illness.

John, (predeceased by his brother Eddie and sister Maura) much loved husband of Bridie and father of Eamonn is sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Kate, Megan and Aileen, brother Michael, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Fitzsimons Funeral Home, Navan this Wednesday evening with Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am, followed by burial in Old Athlumney Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edmond (Ned) Barry, Banogue, Croom, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Caherass Nursing Home in his 93rd year.

Beloved husband of the late Mary. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter Mary (Carey), sons Edmond and Henry, son-in-law Ger, Ed's partner Sheila, grandsons and granddaughter, great-grandson Toby, great-granddaughters Daisy and Matilda, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Banogue. Funeral Thursday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to the adjoining cemetery.