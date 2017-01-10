Deaths in Limerick - January 10, 2017

THE death has occurred of Mary Quinlivan (née Kett), Inis Mor, Fr. Russell Road and late of Byrne Avenue, Prospect, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home Tuesday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sister Eva O'Brien, Marie Reparatrice Convent, Laurel Hill Avenue, South Circular Road, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Dooradoyle.

Beloved sister of Maeve Power and the late Johanna (Joan), Timothy (Tim) and Conor. Deeply regretted by her Sisters in community, sister Maeve, sister-in-law Philomena (Phil), nephews Albert and Lorcan Power, Tim and Paul O’Brien, Nial and Aidan O’Brien, niece Margarita Punch and their spouses, grandnephews and grandnieces, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in Reparation Convent Chapel, Laurel Hill Avenue on Wednesday at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eamonn Moloney, Glenbrook, Old Singland Road and formerly of Castle Barracks and Lynwood Park, late of Irish Cement, peacefully in the loving care of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of Josephine, dearly loved father of Michael, Annette, Carol, Eamon, Elaine and Gerard. Brother of Kathleen (Jones) and brother of the late Mick, Frank, Sean, Lawrence, May (Kelly), Rita (Murphy) and Peggie (McNamara). Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6.00pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Limerick Branch.

The death has occurred of Margaret Meehan, Clonshire, Adare. Deeply regretted by loving husband Tom, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey's Funeral Home, Pallaskenry Tuesday from 6pm to 8.30pm with removal to St John the Baptist Church, Croagh. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Croagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Babs) Davis (née Foley), late of St. Patrick's Villas, Castleconnell, peacefully at the Lakes Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Nuala McEvoy, son-in-law Gerard, grandchildren Michelle and John, sister Chrissie, brother-in-law Ger, nephews Tony, Dermot, Liam and Shane, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell this Tuesday from 6 pm with removal at 7.30 pm to St. Joseph's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 am and burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret Cummins (née Ryan), Carrigmore, Doon, peacefully in her 97th year, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael, predeceased by her sister Mary Franklin, brothers Sonny, Sean and Ned. Dearly loved mother of Breda (Toronto), Nell Aherne (O’Briensbridge), Peggy Garry (Ballybricken), Maura Campbell (Arizona), Josephine Cotter (Killiney), Kathleen Healy (Ballyvourney), Willie, John and Patrick.

Sadly missed by her family, sisters Catherine (Campbell), Joan (Fitzmaurice) and Bridget (Murray), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Dot and Gertie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at White’s Funeral Home Doon Tuesday from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to Cappamore Day Care Centre.

The death has occurred of John O'Grady, Adelaide, Australia and formerly of Cappanahanna, Murroe, suddenly.

Beloved husband of the late Olivia. Sadly missed by his loving sons Greg and Dermot, daughter-in-law Eve, grandchildren, sisters Bridget O'Donovan, Noreen Murphy and Stasia Halpin, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Burial will take place in Adelaide on Thursday. Remembrance Mass will take place in the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe on Sunday at 11.30am.

The death has occurred of Mary (Annie) Loftus (née McMahon), Summerville, Pallaskenry, peacefully at home. Wife of the late Steven.

Deeply regretted by her son, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey's Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass Friday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Pallaskenry with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson Assocation.

The death has occurred of John Falahee, Tankardstown, Navan and formerly of Newcastle West, who died peacefully, following a short illness.

John, (predeceased by his brother Eddie and sister Maura) much loved husband of Bridie and father of Eamonn is sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Kate, Megan and Aileen, brother Michael, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Fitzsimons Funeral Home, Navan Wednesday from 4pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am, followed by burial in Old Athlumney Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Derek Cosgrove, Coolraine Heights, Clareview.

Deeply regretted by his son Simas, mother and father Majella and Henry, brothers Ricky and Glenn, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at St Munchin’s Church at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edmond (Ned) Barry, Banogue, Croom, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Caherass Nursing Home in his 93rd year.

Beloved husband of the late Mary. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter Mary (Carey), sons Edmond and Henry, son-in-law Ger, Ed's partner Sheila, grandsons and granddaughter, great-grandson Toby, great-granddaughters Daisy and Matilda, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Banogue. Funeral Thursday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to the adjoining cemetery.