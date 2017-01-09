The death has occurred (peacefully in her 97th year at UHL) of Margaret Cummins (née Ryan) of Carrigmore, Doon, County Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael, predeceased by her sister Mary Franklin, brothers Sonny, Sean and Ned. Dearly loved mother of Breda (Toronto), Nell Aherne (O’Briensbridge), Peggy Garry (Ballybricken), Maura Campbell (Arizona), Josephine Cotter (Killiney), Kathleen Healy (Ballyvourney), Willie, John and Patrick. Sadly missed by her family, sisters Catherine (Campbell), Joan (Fitzmaurice) and Bridget (Murray), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Dot and Gertie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at White’s Funeral Home Doon this Tuesday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Doon.

Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired, to Cappamore Day Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Lakes Nursing Home) of Bridget (Babs) Davis (née Foley) of of St. Patrick's Villas, Castleconnell, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Nuala McEvoy, son-in-law Gerard, grandchildren Michelle and John, sister Chrissie, brother-in-law Ger, nephews Tony, Dermot, Liam and Shane, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell this Tuesday (January 10) from 6 pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, January 11 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret Meehan of Clonshire, Adare, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey's Funeral Home, Pallaskenry this Tuesday evening (January 10), from 6pm to 8.30pm with removal afterwards to St John the Baptist Church, Croagh. Requiem Mass takes place on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Croagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eamonn Moloney (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home) of Glenbrook, Old Singland Road, Limerick city (formerly of Castle Barracks and Lynwood Park, late of Irish Cement).

Beloved husband of Josephine, dearly loved father of Michael, Annette, Carol, Eamon, Elaine and Gerard. Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Kathleen (Jones), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Limerick Branch.

The death has occurred (peacefully at University Hospital Limerick) of Mary Quinlivan (née Kett) of Inis Mor, Fr. Russell Road, Dooradoyle. (Late of Byrne Avenue, Prospect).

Mary, will be sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass takes place on Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Paul’s Nursing Home) of Sister Eva O'Brien of Laurel Hill Avenue, South Circular Road (late of Annacurra, Wicklow).

Beloved sister of Maeve Power, and the late Johanna (Joan), Timothy (Tim) and Conor; deeply regretted by her Sisters in community, sister Maeve, sister-in-law Philomena (Phil), nephews Albert and Lorcan Power, Tim and Paul O’Brien, Niall and Aidan O’Brien, niece Margarita Punch and their spouses, grandnephews and grandnieces, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass takes place at the Reparation Convent Chapel, Laurel Hill Avenue on Wednesday, January 11, at 11.30am with funeral afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (at Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree) of Elizabeth (Betty) Harrold (née Guiry) of the Bungalow, Ballyagran.

Beloved wife of the late Tom, sister of the late Margaret [Reilly] and mother-in-law of the late Gerard and loving mother of John, Kay, Eamon and Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Prayers at her residence at 7pm this Monday with remains arriving at St Michael's Church, Ballyagran on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 30pm. Burial afterwards in Bruree new cemetery.

The death has occurred (pecefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home) of John Herlihy of Clogher East, Bruree, County Limerick.

Survived by his wife Christina, sons John and Jim, daughters Josephine, Christine, and Maura, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's funeral home, Newcastle West this Monday from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8.30pm.

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of Paul Murphy (peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital) of Ballincollig, Cork (Formerly of Limerick and Cashel, County Tipperary).

Husband of Sarah and father of Sonya, Vivien, Jean and Emily. Sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, relatives and friends.

Reception Prayers this Tuesday evening at 6pm in the Church of Christ Our Light, Ballincollig. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, January 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock. No flowers please.

The death has occurred of Christina Sexton (née King), Roundwood, Rosbrien and late of Shannon Ward, St Camillus Hospital.

Wife of the late Jack. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary, son-in-law Bill, grandchildren Stephen, Sarah, Kevin and Jennifer, great-grandson Dillon, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Cross's Funeral Home from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Teresa (Terry) Moloney, Fairview Cottages, Mulgrave Street, unexpectedly, at Athlunkard Nursing Home, Westbury.

Deeply regretted by her sister Bernie, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kitty Lynch (née Donovan), Lismullane, Ballysimon, peacefully at her home.

Beloved wife of the late James. Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughter Mary (O'Callaghan), daughter-in-law Josephine, son -in-law Mike, grandchildren, great-grandchild, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's funeral home Newport Monday from 5.30 pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Boher. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 11.30am, burial afterwards in Kilmurray Cemetery, Caherconlish.

The death has occurred of Harry Bromell, Ballinacurra Garden’s, Ballinacurra and late of Ellen Street and O’Connor’s Joinery. Harry passed away peacefully in St. Pauls Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of Patsy and dearest father of Martin & Elaine. Deeply regretted by his family, daughters-in-law Martha and Fiona, grandchildren, sister, brothers, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Funeral on Tuesday after 1pm Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Tuohy, St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee and formerly of Thomastown, Kilmallock, peacefully at Our Lady of Fatima Home.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (Lall) and dear father of Helen (Fitzgerald), Liam, Fr. Séamus O.P. and the late Patsy (Cleary). Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary (Rea), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel in Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark, Tralee on Monday from 4pm to 5.30 pm with removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Tommy Shanahan, Clonteen, Cappamore, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, daughter Anne-Marie, son Timmy, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Glenda, granddaughter Amy, grandsons John, Thomas and Kevin, brothers Paddy and Mikie, sisters Nancy and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore on Monday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery.

