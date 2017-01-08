Deaths in Limerick - January 8, 2017

The death has occurred of Christina Sexton (née King), Roundwood, Rosbrien and late of Shannon Ward, St Camillus Hospital.

Wife of the late Jack. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary, son-in-law Bill, grandchildren Stephen, Sarah, Kevin and Jennifer, great-grandson Dillon, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Cross's Funeral Home from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Teresa (Terry) Moloney, Fairview Cottages, Mulgrave Street, unexpectedly, at Athlunkard Nursing Home, Westbury.

Deeply regretted by her sister Bernie, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kitty Lynch (née Donovan), Lismullane, Ballysimon, peacefully at her home.

Beloved wife of the late James. Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughter Mary (O'Callaghan), daughter-in-law Josephine, son -in-law Mike, grandchildren, great-grandchild, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's funeral home Newport Monday from 5.30 pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Boher. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 11.30am, burial afterwards in Kilmurray Cemetery, Caherconlish.

The death has occurred of Harry Bromell, Ballinacurra Garden’s, Ballinacurra and late of Ellen Street and O’Connor’s Joinery. Harry passed away peacefully in St. Pauls Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of Patsy and dearest father of Martin & Elaine. Deeply regretted by his family, daughters-in-law Martha and Fiona, grandchildren, sister, brothers, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Funeral on Tuesday after 1pm Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Tuohy, St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee and formerly of Thomastown, Kilmallock, peacefully at Our Lady of Fatima Home.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (Lall) and dear father of Helen (Fitzgerald), Liam, Fr. Séamus O.P. and the late Patsy (Cleary). Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary (Rea), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel in Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark, Tralee on Monday from 4pm to 5.30 pm with removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Tommy Shanahan, Clonteen, Cappamore, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, daughter Anne-Marie, son Timmy, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Glenda, granddaughter Amy, grandsons John, Thomas and Kevin, brothers Paddy and Mikie, sisters Nancy and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore on Monday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Herlihy, Clogher East, Bruree, peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home.

Survived by his wife Christina, sons John and Jim, daughters Josephine, Christine, and Maura, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's funeral home, Newcastle West, Monday from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8.30pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery Newcastle West.