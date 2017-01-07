Deaths in Limerick - January 7, 2017

THE death has occurred of Kathleen Harnett (née Leahy), Leacabán, Templeglantine, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Wife of the late Michael and beloved mother of sons Patrick and Michael and daughters Peig , Chris and Renee. Wife of the late Michael and beloved mother of sons Patrick and Michael and daughters Peig, Chris and Renee.

Sadly missed by her family, by her brother David, sister-in-law Elizabeth, daughter-in-law Noreen, sons-in-law Denis, Pat and Frank, neice Margaret, nephew Danny, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett's Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 4.00 p.m. followed by removal at 7.00 p.m. to the Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine. Funeral mass on Monday at 11o'clock, followed by burial at the Old Cemetery, Church Road, Templeglantine. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Mary Atkinson (née Hayes), Walshestown, Castlemahon, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Survived by husband Norman, sons Sean and Paul, daughter Liz, brothers Tom and Mike, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandson, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Saturday from 6 to 8pm. Arriving at Castlemahon Church on Sunday for 11am mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Annette McNamara (née O'Donnell), Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her husband William, daughters Denise, Phil, Sinead, sons Paddy and Justin, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters Evelyn, Frances (UK), brothers Dessie and Eugene, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Ber, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home from 4.30pmSunday, with removal at 6pm to St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nell Hayes (née Moroney), Ballycormack, Shanagolden.

Pre-deceased by her husband Tim. Deeply regretted by her loving Sons - Pat, John, Timothy, Daughters Mary, Eileen and Martina. Sister in law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home Shanagolden this Sunday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Shanagolden Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am with burial afterwards in local cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the ICU Unit, Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee