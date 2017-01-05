Deaths in Limerick - January 5, 2017

THE death has occurred of Elizabeth Rainbow (née Fitzpatrick), Church Street.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and dearest mother of Caroline and Adrian. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Wayne, Cleo, Kate, Alan and Lee, great-grandsons Conor and Thomas, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Thursday from 6pm. to 7.30pm, arriving at St. John’s Cathedral on Friday for 1pm Mass. Private cremation to take place later.

The death has occurred of Frances Greaney (née Hogan), Crescent Avenue and formerly of Ruan.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Joseph's Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

The death has occurred of Sean O'Grady, Rathkeale – late of New Ireland Insurance.

Husband of the late Christina. Deeply regretted by his son, daughters, grandchildren, sister Jane, sons-n-law, daughter-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. James Church Cappagh on Friday evening from 6-8pm. Requiem Mass Saturday at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's cemetery Rathkeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Teresa Ryan (née Benn) – late of St Camillus and Pineview Gardens, Moyross and Sean Heuston Place.

Sister of the late Michael Benn. Deeply regretted by husband Willie, sons Jason, Barry, Alan, daughter Farrah, grandchildren Jodi, Dylan, Kim, Jamie-Rose, Ella, Cillian, Logan, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters Rose Meaney, Frances Connery, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Cross's Funeral Home from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard O'Grady, Athlunkard Street and late of The Lakes Nursing Home, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved brother of John, Brian, Kieran, Marianne, Bríd and Colm. Deeply regretted by his family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 4.30pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church. Funeral on Monday after 11 am Mass to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Nash (née Collins), Greystones and formerly of Thomondgate, peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of John. Dearly loved mother of Margaret, Brian, Paul and the late Siobhan, John and Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.