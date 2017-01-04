Deaths in Limerick - January 4, 2017

THE death has occurred of Mary O'Donnell (née O'Donoghue), Lower Carey's Road, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and dearest mother of Tessa, Patrick, Martin, Christy, Gerard and the late Michael and Anita. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home on Friday from 4.30pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Saviour's Dominican Church. Funeral on Saturday after 10am Mass to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ann Neville (née Gleeson), South Circular Road, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Eric and dearest mother of John, Michael, and Eric. Deeply regretted by her sons, brothers Tom and Pat, sister Mary, daughters-in-law Annemarie and Nora, grandchildren Mark, Ryan, Ciara, Eric, Luke, Alex and Amy, brother-in-law Ger, sisters-in-law Nellie (Johnson), Rose, Kay and Olive, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday from 7pm. Removal at 8.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tony Bromell, Ennis Road.

Retired Registrar, Mary Immaculate College, former Mayor of Limerick and former member of Seanad Éireann.

Beloved husband of the late Áine (ní Thuathaigh) and loving father of Úna, Declan, Fionnuala and Éamonn. Deeply regretted by his family, sister Anne (Beacom), sons-in-law Con and Ultan, daughter-in-law Mairéad, grandchildren Éanna, Conor, Áine, Eva, Ailbhe and Oisín, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Funeral on Saturday after 11 am Mass to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Breen (née Fitzgerald), Ardagh, peacefully at her residence.

Wife of the late Tom. Survived by her daughters Kay, Antoinette and son Edmund, sons-in-law Louis and Aidan, brothers John, Paddy and Tony, grandchildren Thomas, William, Conor, Meabh, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home Newcastle West this Thursday from 3.30pm. Removal at 5pm to St. Molua’s Church, Ardagh. Requiem Mass Friday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Newcastle West.