Deaths in Limerick - January 3, 2017

THE death has occurred of Con O'Driscoll, Veterinary Surgeon, Main Street, Doon and formerly of Clonkeen East, Leap and North Street, Skibbereen, in his 90th year, peacefully at his daughter’s residence in Sunday’s Well, Cork.

Beloved husband of Kay and dearest father to Pat (recently deceased), Hubert, Noelle, Marian, Esther and Martin, predeceased by his brothers Rev. Fr. Michael, Rev. Fr. Denis, Rev. Fr. Pat, John, Jimmy, Thomas and Peter, sisters Birdie, May and Tessy.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon, Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Doon. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Geraldine O'Connor, Cappamore, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Geraldine, mother of the late Tanya; sadly missed by her loving partner John, brother Michael, sister Julia, sister-in-law, nephew, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore, Wednesday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Seamus McElligott, Surbiton, Surrey, and late of Mohernagh, Ballyhahill.

Deeply regretted by his loving mother Catherine, brothers, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Mass in St Catherine's of Siena Church, Leatherhead Road, Chessington, Surrey at 12 noon on Wednesday.

Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home, Shanagolden Thursday from 6-8pm with removal to Church of the Visitation, Ballyhahill.

Requiem Mass Friday at 12 noon, burial after in Kilfergus Cemetary, Glin.

The death has occurred of Nuala Logan (née McKeon), Thomondgate.

Beloved wife of William and dearest mother of Frank, Nuala, Jimmy, Grainne, Patricia, Helen, Paul, Sheila and the late Liam.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, other family, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maureen Crowe (née Millane), Carrigmore, Doon peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Maureen, former staff of St. Joseph’s Hospital, is sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, son Liam, daughters Breda, Mary, Caroline and Patricia, sister Bid, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Doon Parish Church.

Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Ogie Barrett, Church Road, Raheen and Causeway, Co. Kerry, suddenly and peacefully at home.

Beloved son of Ita and the late Ray. Dearly loved brother of Paul and Joe, Sadly missed by his loving Aunts Nora, Jacinta, Kay and Jill, Paul’s fiancée Aoife, Joe’s girlfriend Kayleigh, his much loved cousins and friends.

Reposing at his home this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 9pm. Removal to Raheen Church on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The death has occurred of Damien Woods, Old Singland Road.

Beloved eldest son of Cora and Declan, adored brother of Simone and Killian and devoted uncle and god-father of Grace. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, sister, brother, niece, grandparents Breda O’Dwyer and Patrick and Dolores Woods, aunts, uncles, cousins, his extended family, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Exension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jer) O'Sullivan, Cois na hAbhainn and formerly of Coolaboy, Dromcollogher, peacefully in his 95th year at his residence.

Jer, husband of the recently deceased Eileen, father of the late baby Gerard. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Mary, son-in-law Michael Madden, very sadly missed by his cherished grandchildren Paul, Ryan and Claire, sisters Judy (Danaher) and Nell (Twomey), brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford on Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Joan Dornan (née English), peacefully in the wonderful care of the Park Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Malachy. Dearly loved mother of Aileen (Hickey) and John, Granny to the late Sophie (Dornan).

Sadly missed by her son-in-law Derek, daughter-in-law Sheila, grandchildren Elayne, David and Peter, great grandchildren Kate, Isabella, Anna, Daniel, Paulina, and Julia, sisters Phil (Conway) and Bernie (Waldron), brother Pat, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Removal on Thursday to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by private cremation on Friday. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cystic Fibrosis Research Fund.