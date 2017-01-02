Deaths in Limerick - January 2, 2017

The death has occurred of Maurice Fogarty, Coolalough, Hospital, Limerick

On January 1, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Maurice, daughters Pamela and Ruth, sons-in-law, Jason and Michael, grandchildren Paige, Luke, Nathan, Alex and Leah, brothers, family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing in his residence on Tuesday, January 3, from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday, January 5, in St. Joseph's Church, Knoocklong at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Hospital cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret Rita Hogan (née Broderick), Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Limerick

On December 31, 2016, at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving son David, daughter Eileen, brother Jackie, daughter-in-law Samantha, grandchildren Jessica and David, aunt Maureen, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Kerry Deaf Resource Centre.

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Hales, Thomastown, Kilmallock, Limerick / Ballyhooly, Cork

On December 31, 2016. Loving and deeply treasured husband of Emily (nee Hobbs), cherished father of Henry, Alison, Louisa and the late Carole. Deeply loved by his seven grandchildren, much loved father-in-law to Michelle, Grahame and Johnathan, sister Charlotte, brothers Noel and Alec, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Malley Funeral Homes, New Line, Charleville, on Monday from 5pm. Funeral Service in SS Peter & Paul's, Church of Ireland, Kilmallock, on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial after in the adjoining church grounds.

"Thy will be done"

The death has occurred of John Shire, Adare, Limerick / Askeaton, Limerick

Shire, Abbot Close Nursing Home, Askeaton and late of Drehidtarsna, Adare, Co. Limerick. On December 31, 2016, very peacefully at the Regional Hospital Limerick, John. Very deeply regretted by his loving mother, Brigid. Brothers, Canon Joe, Anthony and Emmet, sisters, Breed (Hayes) and Mary (Curtin), brothers-in-law, Aidan and Eddie. sister-in-law, Brid. uncle, William, nephews and niece, cousins, relatives and his many friends, especially all those at Abbot Close Nursing Home.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing this Tuesday evening from 6pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom, followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Adare. Funeral Wednesday after 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards to St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Phyl (Dill) STACK (née O'Shaughnessy), The Kerries, Tralee, Kerry / Loughill, Limerick

Mountrivers, The Kerries, Tralee and formerly of Jointer Cottage, Loughill, Co. Limerick, on 1st January 2017, beloved wife of Conor and dear mother of Michael, Patrick & Robert. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Conor, Ben, Amy & Philippa, sisters Ann, Maureen, Helen, Margaret, Kitty & Rose, daughters-in-law Sarah, Siobhán & Jordan, sisters-in-law, especially Bernadette & June, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 2.30pm to 4.30pm with removal at 4.30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am. Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of David Lahiff, Ballydoole, Kildimo, Pallaskenry, Limerick

Formerly of Ballykeeffe, Mungret, late Shannon Foundry) on December 30, 2016, peacefully at home after a long illness. Beloved husband of Moira. Dearly loved father of Ann and Helena. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Caoimhe and Conal, brothers Larry and Sean, sister Maura (McKenna), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 7.45pm to 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at St Mary’s Church, Pallaskenry at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas Mawdsley, Castle-erkin, Pallasgreen, Limerick

Formerly of the Big Apple. Died on January 1, 2017 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Sally, sons, daughters ,sister, sisters in law, brother's in law, son in law, daughter's in law, grandchildren, great grand children, great great grand children, nephews nieces cousins relatives & friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home Pallasgreen this Tuesday evening at 5.30 to 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to Nicker church for 11.30am requiem mass. Burial afterward's in St Columba's Cemetery, Pallasgreen.

The death has occurred of John Mulcahy, Ballyloundash, Herbertstown, Limerick

On December 31, 2016. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary nee Weekes, and much adored father of Breda, Thomas, William, Caitríona, and John Noel. Survived by his brothers, Fr Tom Mulcahy MSC, and Michael, sisters Bridget (Meaney), Sr. Catherine, Sr. Margaret, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at Daverns Funeral Home Hospital on Monday Jan 2nd from 5pm to 7pm, with removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown. Requiem mass on Tuesday 3rd at 11.30am, followed by burial in Inch St Lawrence Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Mid West Parkinsons Association.

The death has occurred of Margaret Quinn, née McGrath, 6 Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick

Formerly of Feakle, Co. Clare. Died on December 31, 2016, peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Tom, Marie, Pat, Ger, Patricia, Margaret and the late Noel. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, brother Haulie, sisters Bridie, Pat and Anna, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Nicholas Church, Westbury.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Stack, Knock, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Roscommon / Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Ballinasloe, Galway

Formerly of Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. Suddendly at home. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, daughter Elaine, son Austin, son-in-law John Paul, granddaughter Niamh, sisters Hannah, Bridget & Marie, brothers Kevin, John & Mossy, brothers-in-law, sisters- in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe on Monday, the 2nd of January, 2017 from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Ronan's Church, Taughmaconnell. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Vaughan, née Geaney, Reens, Ardagh, Limerick

On January 1, 2017. Peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Tom and mother of the late Sean and Michael. Sadly missed by her son Pat, daughters Eileen, Breda, Marion, Eilis, Nora and Mairead, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-n-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her residence Monday evening from 4-7p.m. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church Rathkeale on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonaugh cemetary.

Family flowers only please. House private on Tuesday morning.