Deaths in Limerick - January 1, 2017

The death has occurred of David Lahiff, Ballydoole, Kildimo, Pallaskenry, Limerick

Formerly of Ballykeeffe, Mungret, late Shannon Foundry) on December 30, 2016, peacefully at home after a long illness. Beloved husband of Moira. Dearly loved father of Ann and Helena. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Caoimhe and Conal, brothers Larry and Sean, sister Maura (McKenna), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 7.45pm to 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at St Mary’s Church, Pallaskenry at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas Mawdsley, Castle-erkin, Pallasgreen, Limerick

Formerly of the Big Apple. Died on January 1, 2017 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Sally, sons, daughters ,sister, sisters in law, brother's in law, son in law, daughter's in law, grandchildren, great grand children, great great grand children, nephews nieces cousins relatives & friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home Pallasgreen this Tuesday evening at 5.30 to 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to Nicker church for 11.30am requiem mass. Burial afterward's in St Columba's Cemetery, Pallasgreen.

The death has occurred of John Mulcahy, Ballyloundash, Herbertstown, Limerick

On December 31, 2016. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary nee Weekes, and much adored father of Breda, Thomas, William, Caitríona, and John Noel. Survived by his brothers, Fr Tom Mulcahy MSC, and Michael, sisters Bridget (Meaney), Sr. Catherine, Sr. Margaret, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at Daverns Funeral Home Hospital on Monday Jan 2nd from 5pm to 7pm, with removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown. Requiem mass on Tuesday 3rd at 11.30am, followed by burial in Inch St Lawrence Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Mid West Parkinsons Association.

The death has occurred of Margaret Quinn, née McGrath, 6 Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick

Formerly of Feakle, Co. Clare. Died on December 31, 2016, peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Tom, Marie, Pat, Ger, Patricia, Margaret and the late Noel. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, brother Haulie, sisters Bridie, Pat and Anna, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Nicholas Church, Westbury.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Stack, Knock, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Roscommon / Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Ballinasloe, Galway

Formerly of Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. Suddendly at home. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, daughter Elaine, son Austin, son-in-law John Paul, granddaughter Niamh, sisters Hannah, Bridget & Marie, brothers Kevin, John & Mossy, brothers-in-law, sisters- in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe on Monday, the 2nd of January, 2017 from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Ronan's Church, Taughmaconnell. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Vaughan, née Geaney, Reens, Ardagh, Limerick

On January 1, 2017. Peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Tom and mother of the late Sean and Michael. Sadly missed by her son Pat, daughters Eileen, Breda, Marion, Eilis, Nora and Mairead, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-n-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her residence Monday evening from 4-7p.m. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church Rathkeale on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonaugh cemetary.

Family flowers only please. House private on Tuesday morning.

The death has occurred of Marie Drew (née Beckett), 32 Colbert Park, Janesboro, Limerick

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Mary, David and Paul. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a great circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Noreen Kealy, Bothar Buí, Rathkeale, Limerick

Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary and Jean, brother Jimmy and extended family.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Sunday from 2pm with removal at 4pm to St Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Rathkeale.

The death has occurred of Rhona Kett-Sheridan

"Forge Garden", Liscreagh, Murroe, Limerick

Peacefully at Milford Hospice. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Euan, Cathal, Fintan, and Aisling, parents Willie and Josie, brother Willie, sister Jacinta, sister in law Kathleen, nephews Shane, Liam and Benjamin, uncles, aunts, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Meehan's funeral home Newport this Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am in the Holy Rosary church Murroe followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Jack and Jill children's Foundation and Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Meehan, Hazeldene Drive, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick, and late of Analog Devices.

On December 30, 2016. Died suddenly at home. Beloved husband of late Clare. Dearly loved father of Ray and Sandra. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Deirdre, son-in-law Johnny, grandchildren Daniel, James, Kevin, Peter and Laura, great grandson Christopher, brothers Brian and Peter, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Edward Morgan, 44 Byrne Avenue, Prospect, Limerick

Late of C.I.E., McMahon’s and Ranks. On December 30, 2016, peacefully at St Paul’s Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Dominican Church.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.