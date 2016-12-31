Deaths in Limerick - December 31. 2016

The death has occurred of Marie Drew (née Beckett), 32 Colbert Park, Janesboro, Limerick

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Mary, David and Paul. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a great circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Noreen Kealy, Bothar Buí, Rathkeale, Limerick

Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary and Jean, brother Jimmy and extended family.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Sunday from 2pm with removal at 4pm to St Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Rathkeale.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Donohoe, née Harris

Late of the King’s Inn Bar in Bolton St, Whitehall, Dublin and Annacotty, Limerick

She died peacefully in her 102nd year. In the tender and compassionate care of the staff of Nenagh hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Louis and son-in-law Alan McEneff. Deeply regretted by her loving son Kenneth and daughter Noelle McEneff, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, extended family relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home, Nenagh this Saturday from 2pm to 3pm. With further reposing in Lanigans funeral home, Beaumont Road, Dublin on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Remains arriving at St. Saviour’s Church, Dominick Street, Dublin on Monday for requiem mass at 10 o'c followed by Cremation in Glasnevin at 2 o'c. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Rhona Kett-Sheridan

"Forge Garden", Liscreagh, Murroe, Limerick

Peacefully at Milford Hospice. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Euan, Cathal, Fintan, and Aisling, parents Willie and Josie, brother Willie, sister Jacinta, sister in law Kathleen, nephews Shane, Liam and Benjamin, uncles, aunts, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Meehan's funeral home Newport this Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am in the Holy Rosary church Murroe followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Jack and Jill children's Foundation and Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Dunphy, nee Lynch of Knockadea, Ballylanders, Limerick and Mitchelstown, Cork

On December 30, peacefully, in the wonderful care of St Theresa's District Hospital, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary. Elizabeth (Liz) Dunphy (nee Lynch), Didsbury, Manchester and formerly of Knockadea, Ballylanders.

Funeral arriving at Mitchelstown Parish Church on Monday, January 2 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment will take place in Manchester at a later date.

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) Fahy, Garravane, Rearcross, Newport, Tipperary and Limerick

Deeply regretted by his brother Johnny, sisters Mary and Maggie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing this Saturday evening at Our Lady Queen of Peace Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6pm with removal at 8.30pm to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross. Reqieum Mass Sunday at 12noon, with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Rearcross.

The death has occurred of Teresa Lyons (née Cronin) of Granville Park, Limerick.

Wife of the late James Lyons of An Post. Deeply regretted by son John, daughters Mary, Geraldine and Valerie, grandchildren Stephen, James, Ailish, Robert, Rachel, Abbey and Alex, great-grandchildren Laura, Grace, Daisy, daughter-in-law Sharon, sons-in-law Eddie, Greg and Paddy, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to St Brigid's Church, St Patrick's Road. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Catherine McKeogh, Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin, Drogheda, Louth / Mungret, Limerick / Dublin

McKeogh, Catherine (Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin, Drogheda, Co. Louth, formerly of Ballynoe, Mungret, Co. Limerick and Dublin) 30th December 2016, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Bridget, nephews, nieces, her extended family, the McKeogh’s (Ballynoe, Mungret), the Potter’s (Newtown, Clarina), neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at St Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Ryan, 'Pentlands', Fort Mary Park, Limerick City, Limerick and Toomevara, Tipperary

Late of Sunrise Insurance Brokers, O’Connell Street and Toomevara, Co.Tipperary, Past President of Garryowen F.C. Beloved husband of Maureen and dearest father of Siobhán, Declan, Gráinne and Deirdre (O’Doherty). Deeply regretted by loving wife, family, brother Oliver, sisters Mary, Kay, Deena, Josie and Annette, sons-in-law Diarmuid, Dave and Rob, daughter-in-law Rebecca, grandchildren Aoibheann, Colin, Mariel, Elaine, Julie, Tom and Lucy, his extended family, relatives and his many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, January 1, from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Monday (January 2) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Bons Secours, Tralee) of Patrick (Paddy) Taylor of Loughill West, County Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Mary. Survived by his loving daughter Mary, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Arran, Stuart, Lewin and Maxine, great-grandchild Blake, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, and very special friends Maureen and Dave.

Reposing at Ferris's Funeral Home, Shanagolden on Saturday evening, December 31 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of The Assumption, Loughill on Sunday, January 1 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Loughill Cemetery.

House strictly private please by request

The death has occurred of Michelle Walsh (née Ryan)

Oldtown, Hospital, Limerick

Michelle Walsh (nee Ryan), Oldtown, Hospital, Co Limerick on December 29 2016. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mark, son Darren and daughters Louise and Emma. Stepson Jamie, mother Mamie, father in law Frank, brothers Gerry and John, sister Susan, sisters in law Helen, Susan and Helen. nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem mass on Sunday in St John the Baptist Church, Hospital at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Contact: O' Leary's, Hospital, 061 383204.