The death has occurred of Teresa Lyons (née Cronin) of Granville Park, Limerick.

Wife of the late James Lyons of An Post. Deeply regretted by son John, daughters Mary, Geraldine and Valerie, grandchildren Stephen, James, Ailish, Robert, Rachel, Abbey and Alex, great-grandchildren Laura, Grace, Daisy, daughter-in-law Sharon, sons-in-law Eddie, Greg and Paddy, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to St Brigid's Church, St Patrick's Road. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Bons Secours, Tralee) of Patrick (Paddy) Taylor of Loughill West, County Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Mary. Survived by his loving daughter Mary, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Arran, Stuart, Lewin and Maxine, great-grandchild Blake, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, and very special friends Maureen and Dave.

Reposing at Ferris's Funeral Home, Shanagolden on Saturday evening, December 31 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of The Assumption, Loughill on Sunday, January 1 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Loughill Cemetery.

House strictly private please by request

The death has occurred of Nora Fitzgerald (née Whelan) of Ballyfolin,Kilfinny, Adare. (Formerly of Clough, Croagh).

Predeceased by her husband Michael Joe and infant son Bernard. Deeply regretted by her family Michael, Marian, Francis and Eamonn, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry this Friday evening, December 30, from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St. Kieran's Church, Kilfinny. Requiem Mass on Saturday, December 31 at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

No flowers, please. Donations instead to the Palliative Care Unit at Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Finbar Jones of Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Ballylanders. (Late of Ballyfruta, Garryspillane & Hospital, County Limerick). Predeceased by his mother Mary. Deeply regretted by his father John, brother Christopher Oates (Ballyfruta), sisters Tara (Ramsey Glenbrohane), Marie (Ballyfruta), brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, County. Limerick this Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm with remains arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Glenbrohane at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas McCarthy of Desmond Drive, Adare. Formerly of Cooliska, Castlemahon, County. Limerick.

Survived by his sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains arriving at Castlemahon Church this Saturday, Deceember 31, for 12.30pm requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Robert McMahon of Marino, Dublin 3. Formerly of Byrne Avenue, Prospect, Limerick and late of Dublin Institute of Technology.

Sadly missed by his loving brother Martin, sister Anne, sister-in-law Marion, niece Joanne, nephews Terence and David, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem takes place Mass on Monday (January 2) at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefullly at Beaumount Hospita) of Michael (Mikey) O'Neill of Ballyneety Village, Ballyneety, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his wife Maura, daughters Mary, Laura and Anita, sons Michael and Paul, grandchildren, brothers, and all other relatives, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Saturday at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Knockea Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday (January 1) at 1pm with burial afterwards in Ludden Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ross Ring-Walsh of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick (Late of County Down).

Dearest son of Noreen Walsh & the late Michael; brother of the late Darragh. Deeply regretted by loving partner Noreen, daughters Lily & Kayceline, sisters Tara, Jamie & Kirby, brothers Richard, Michael, Barry, Nathan & Evan, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Sunday (January 1) from 3pm. Removal at 4.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass on Monday (January 2) at 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at UHL) of Seamus Ryan of Low Bridge, Kilfinane.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Sarah, son James, son-in-law Conor, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Darragh, Clio, Caoimhe and Ellis, his brother Pat, extended family and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. Known to all as a good and kind man.

Reposing at John McCarthy's & Sons Funeral Home Kilfinane this Friday from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to St. Andrews Church.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:30 am with Burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Tipperary Circle to Friends.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee) of Thomas (Tom) Enright of Rathoran, Kilmorna, County Kerry. Fomerly of Abbeyfeale, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons John and James, daughter Margaret, brothers Michael, Dan and Seán, sisters Margaret and Joan, daughter-in-law Dawn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beech Lodge, Bruree) of Fidelma (Delma) Hickey (née Hogan) of John Street, Limerick city (late of Clonmackin, Caherdavin).

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving children Deborah, Derek, Desirée and Darren, grandchildren Nicholas & Vivienne, son-in-law Mark, Sonya, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate. On Friday, December 30 from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Saturday, December 31 at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of John Griffen of Bulgaden, Kilmallock, Limerick. Formerly of Fethard, Tipperary and Tara, Meath.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, Daughter Fiona, Sons Paul, Raymond and Stuart, son-in-law Tommy, daughter-in-law Lisa, brother Tom, sisters Margaret, Rita and Ann, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his five adored grandchildren Cillian, Ryan, Ava and Emma, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighours and his many friends.

Reposing this Friday evening from 6pm at Daffy's, Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Bulgaden. Funeral Mass takes place at 11am on Saturday with cremation afterwards at The Island Crematoium, Ringaskiddy, Co.Cork.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Maura Reidy (née Deady) of The Mall, Glin, Limerick. Formerly of Taulaught, Fenit, County Kerry.

Predeceased by her son Patrick; she will be sadly missed by her husband Patrick, daughter Jacqueline, grandchildren Rebecca and Patrick, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her daughter Jacqueline's home Tullyglass, Glin Sunday January l, 2017 from 4pm to 8pm with removal on Monday January 2, to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin for Requiem Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

The death has occurred of James Molyneaux of Camheen House, Camheen, Mungret. Late of Analog Devices and formerly of Lisselton, County Kerry.

Beloved husband of Vidette and the late Bernie. Dearly loved father of Kate, Jenni and Kevin, stepdad to Bryan and Sarah, Grandad to Kellie-Ann. Beloved son of Paddy and the late Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Mike, Pat and John, sisters Bridget, Mary and Dolores, father-in-law Justin (Ryan), extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by Cremation Service at the Island Crematorium, Cork at 3pm. House private.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of Nancy (Ann) McCarthy, of High Street, Limerick city. Late of the Milk Market.

Beloved wife of the late John McCarthy. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all other relatives, family and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Friday, December 30 from 5.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver cemetery.