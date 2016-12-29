Deaths in Limerick - December 29, 2016

The death has occurred (peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee) of Thomas (Tom) Enright of Rathoran, Kilmorna, County Kerry. Fomerly of Abbeyfeale, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons John and James, daughter Margaret, brothers Michael, Dan and Seán, sisters Margaret and Joan, daughter-in-law Dawn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beech Lodge, Bruree) of Fidelma (Delma) Hickey (née Hogan) of John Street, Limerick city (late of Clonmackin, Caherdavin).

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving children Deborah, Derek, Desirée and Darren, grandchildren Nicholas & Vivienne, son-in-law Mark, Sonya, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate. On Friday, December 30 from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Saturday, December 31 at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of John Considine of Chestnut Court, Kennedy Park, Janesboro, Limerick. Late Late of Todds & Shannon Golf Club.

Beloved husband of Kathleen and dearest father of Declan, Elizabeth and Catherine. Deeply regretted by his wife, family, daughter-in-law Jacqueline, grandsons Thomas and Darragh, sister Mary Hartigan (Ballingarry), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate today Thursday, December 29 from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Requiem Mass takes place on Friday, December 30 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Mary Minihan (née Brennan) of Farnane, Murroe. Formerly of Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick and Ardvarna, Lisnagry.

Beloved wife of the late Michael [Mick]. Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Bridget. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Billy and John, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Michelle, Seamus, Liam, Brid, Michael, Helen, Eoin, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Delany-Minihan's Funeral Home, Newport from 5pm this Thursday, December 29 with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe.

Requiem Mass on Friday, December 30 at 11.30am, followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence [Ext] Cemetery, Limerick.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of John Griffen of Bulgaden, Kilmallock, Limerick. Formerly of Fethard, Tipperary and Tara, Meath.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, Daughter Fiona, Sons Paul, Raymond and Stuart, son-in-law Tommy, daughter-in-law Lisa, brother Tom, sisters Margaret, Rita and Ann, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his five adored grandchildren Cillian, Ryan, Ava and Emma, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighours and his many friends.

Reposing this Friday evening from 6pm at Daffy's, Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Bulgaden. Funeral Mass takes place at 11am on Saturday with cremation afterwards at The Island Crematoium, Ringaskiddy, Co.Cork.

The death has occurred of Pat Coonerty, of Garryowen.

Deeply regretted by his wife Jacqueline O' Keeffe, son Diarmuid, sister Chrissie Lyons, all other relatives and a large extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Thursday, December 29 from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem mass Friday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Scanlan of Lisbane, Shanagolden, Limerick (Retired Matron of Foynes Children's Hospital).

Deeply regretted by her Cousins, Kind Neighbour's, Friends - especially The Meade Family.

Reposing in Madigan's Funeral Home, Shanagolden this Thursday evening from 6pm with removal to St. Kyran's Church Coolcappa at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12noon with burial afterwards in Kilbradern Cemetery

The death has occurred (suddenly) of John Slater of Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick.

Late of O'Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate and Wilo Pumps, Raheen.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, this Thursday, from 5pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass takes place on Friday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Maura Reidy (née Deady) of The Mall, Glin, Limerick. Formerly of Taulaught, Fenit, County Kerry.

Predeceased by her son Patrick; she will be sadly missed by her husband Patrick, daughter Jacqueline, grandchildren Rebecca and Patrick, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her daughter Jacqueline's home Tullyglass, Glin Sunday January l, 2017 from 4pm to 8pm with removal on Monday January 2, to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin for Requiem Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Roseville House Nursing Home) of Cora O’Donnell (née Bourke) of Lilac Court, Keyes Park, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Desmond & mother of the late Vicky & David. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Keith & Ron, grandson Luke, daughter-in-law, brothers Michael, Vivienne & Cecil, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home this Thursday, from 3.30pm followed by removal at 5pm to the Holy Family Church.

Requiem Mass on Friday, at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James Molyneaux of Camheen House, Camheen, Mungret. Late of Analog Devices and formerly of Lisselton, County Kerry.

Beloved husband of Vidette and the late Bernie. Dearly loved father of Kate, Jenni and Kevin, stepdad to Bryan and Sarah, Grandad to Kellie-Ann. Beloved son of Paddy and the late Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Mike, Pat and John, sisters Bridget, Mary and Dolores, father-in-law Justin (Ryan), extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by Cremation Service at the Island Crematorium, Cork at 3pm. House private.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of Nancy (Ann) McCarthy, of High Street, Limerick city. Late of the Milk Market.

Beloved wife of the late John McCarthy. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all other relatives, family and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Friday, December 30 from 5.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beaumont Hospital) of Liam Fitzgerald, of Kilbarrack, Dublin and formerly of William Street.

Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Bernie). Loving father of Dominic, William, Brendan, Maria and Brian. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Niall, daughters-in-law Helen and Bridgid, partners Pamela and Lorna, grandchildren Lauren, Abbie, Scott, Megan, Tara, Ciara, Emily, Evan, Elsie and Libby, great-grandchild Liam, and his loving sister-in-law Geraldine.

Reposing at his family home in Kilbarrack this Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal takes place on Friday morning to St. John the Evangelist Church, Foxfield, Kilbarrack, arriving at 9.50am for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations to Beaumont Foundation.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Carrigoran House Nursing Home) of Brenda Keane (née O’ Brien), of Ashbrook Park, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Gerard. Dearly loved mother of Tommy, James and Majella. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Catherine, James and Majella’s partners Siobhan and Gordon, grandchildren, sisters Anne and Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland or Milford Care Centre.