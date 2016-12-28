Deaths in Limerick - December 28, 2016

The death has occurred of Pat Coonerty, of Garryowen. Deeply regretted by his wife Jacqueline O' Keeffe, son Diarmuid, sister Chrissie Lyons, all other relatives and a large extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home Thursday 29th December from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem mass Friday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nancy (Ann) McCarthy, of High Street, Limerick city, peacefully, at St. John's Hospital. Late of the Milk Market. Beloved wife of the late John McCarthy. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all other relatives, family and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home Friday, 30th December, from 5.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver cemetery.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Mulrooney, of Gurteen Gardens, Limerick city, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of Monica. Dearly loved father of Bobby, Jennifer, Mark, Neil, Karen and Anna. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Tony and Vincent, sisters Mary and Sheighle, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

The death has occurred of Liam Fitzgerald, of Dublin, formerly of William Street, on December 25, peacefully in Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and reunited for eternity with his beloved wife, the late Elizabeth (Bernie). Loving father of Dominic, William, Brendan, Maria and Brian. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Niall, daughters-in-law Helen and Bridgid, partners Pamela and Lorna, grandchildren Lauren, Abbie, Scott, Megan, Tara, Ciara, Emily, Evan, Elsie and Libby, great-grandchild Liam, and his loving sister-in-law Geraldine.

Reposing at his family home in Kilbarrack this Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal Friday morning to St. John the Evangelist Church, Foxfield, Kilbarrack, arriving at 9.50am for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations to Beaumont Foundation.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. House strictly private.

The death has occurred of Breeda Marsh (née Ryan) St. Patrick's Road, Singland, Limerick. Wife of the late Jimmy and mother of the late Margaret and Mary. Survived by sons Seamus and Thomas, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers John Ryan, Pa Ryan, sisters Annie Mulcahy, Peggy Riordan and Maureen O'Sullivan, daughter in law Majella March, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Wednesday, 28th December, at Cross's Funeral Home from 4pm with removal at 5pm to St. Brigid's Church. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballysimon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brenda Keane (née O’ Brien), of 29 Ashbrook Park, Ennis Road, Limerick, on December 26, peacefully at Carrigoran House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Gerard. Dearly loved mother of Tommy, James and Majella. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Catherine, James and Majella’s partners Siobhan and Gordon, grandchildren, sisters Anne and Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland or Milford Care Centre.