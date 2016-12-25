The death has occurred of Mary Power (née Maguire), of Effin, at Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree. Mother of the late Jimmy, Tom and Dan. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Michael Fitzgerald, of Wolfe Tone Street, peacefully following a long illness, at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay (Kathleen) nee Moore, sons Brian, Leonard and Barry, four grandchildren, sisters Nancy, Rita and Chrissie, nephews, nieces and immediate family circle.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Monday (St Stephen’s Day) from 6pm followed by removal at 7pm to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass, Tuesday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, the Daughters of Charity, Lisnagry.

The death has occurred of Andrew Walsh, of Ennis Road and Dooradoyle, on December 23, peacefully at St Paul's Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Nuala. Dearly loved father of Susan and Dermot, grandad to Paul. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Tom, sisters Anne, Flo and Margaret, brothers-in-law Joseph and Pat, sisters-in-law Nell and Bonny, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace. Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Paul' s Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Cemetery, Extension.

The death has occurred Theresa Power (née Walsh), of Fairgreen, wife of the late Daniel and mother of the late John and Billy. Survived by sons, daughters, grandchildren, sisters Breda Connolly and Lily Wayre, great grandchildren, large extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St Michael's Church, Denmark Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards to Mt St Lawrence Old Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Dwyer (née Healy) of Lee estate, Kings Island, Limerick (late of Castle Barracks).

Deeply regretted by daughters Marion, Deirdre, grandchildren Scott, Jade, Jordan, Luke, brother Fintan Healy, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, sons-in-law John Daly and Mark Hayes, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday, December 28 at Cross' Funeral Home from 5.30pm with Removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 29 at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery (ext).

Family flowers only. Donation, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit at UHL.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) McKeon, Mayorstone, former chairman of Limerick Golf Club and late of the Gate Bar, Shannon Development and CBS Sexton Street. Brother of the late Carmel Carey. Survived by his wife Emma (Leech), sons, Brian and Gareth, grandchildren Sean and Luke, daughters in law Aine and Joan, brothers, and a large extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday from 3pm to 6pm, followed by removal to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, at 4pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Peggy Whelan (née Wallace) of Flood Street, Killalee

Late of Byrne Avenue, Prospect. Deeply regretted by her husband Papa, daughter Marie, sons Paul, Eddie & Garry, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Jackie, Breda & Karen, son-in-law Aidan Frahill, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Monday (St. Stephen's Day) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass takes place on Tuesday, December 27 at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully following a long illness) of Maureen McInerney (née Curtin), Cherry Avenue, Caherdavin and late of Kilshanny, Co. Clare and Barrington’s Hospital.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and brother John. Sadly missed by her sons Brian and Michael, daughters Marian and Bernie, daughters-in-law Gráinne and Michelle, sons-in-law Finbar and Ollie, grandchildren Alison, Rachel, Eoin, Ronan and Kate, brother Michael, sisters Anne and Bridget, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John's Gate on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Funeral on Friday after 11.30am Mass to Craughan Cemetery, Cratloe.