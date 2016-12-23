The death has occurred of Mary O'Dwyer (née Healy) of Lee estate, Kings Island, Limerick (late of Castle Barracks).

Deeply regretted by daughters Marion, Deirdre, grandchildren Scott, Jade, Jordan, Luke, brother Fintan Healy, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, sons-in-law John Daly and Mark Hayes, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday, December 28 at Cross' Funeral Home from 5.30pm with Removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 29 at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery (ext).

Family flowers only. Donation, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit at UHL.

The death has occurred (peacefully at peacefully at The Park Nursing Home) of Margaret Purcell (née Kennedy) of Ballykeeffe, Mungret, Limerick (late of Tullamore Park, Nenagh, Tipperary).

Predeceased by her husband Michael (Miko), brother Willie, sisters Mary (Boland) and Josephine (Kennedy). Deeply regretted by her brothers John and Gerard, sisters-in-law Pauline, Lucy and Eileen, her nieces and nephews and life long friend Eilish, other friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (December 23) from 4pm to 6pm with remains arriving at at St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Saturday (Christmas Eve) for 10am Mass. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully in the loving care of Clonskragh Hospital) of Philomena (Phil) Sheehy of Cherryfield Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin (late of Mitchellstown, Ballysteen, Askeaton).

Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey's Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Friday (December 23) from 6pm. to 7.30pm followed by removal to Ballysteen Church.

Requiem Mass takes place on Saturday (Christmas Eve) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the Franciscan Abbey, Askeaton.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Patrick (Paddy) Walsh of Gouig, Castleconnell.

Predeceased by his brother Denis. Deeply regretted by his neighbours, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass takes place on Saturday (Christmas Eve) in St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Peggy Whelan (née Wallace) of Flood Street, Killalee

Late of Byrne Avenue, Prospect. Deeply regretted by her husband Papa, daughter Marie, sons Paul, Eddie & Garry, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Jackie, Breda & Karen, son-in-law Aidan Frahill, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Monday (St. Stephen's Day) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass takes place on Tuesday, December 27 at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sean Clancy of Lower Park, Corbally.

Brother of the late Danny, Stephen, Breda & Lily. Deeply regretted by his wife Marie, sons John, Pat, Roger & Paul daughter Fiona and brothers, Michael & Christopher, sisters Patsy & Teresa, grandchildren Lauren, Oran, Sean, Ruairì, Emer, Niamh, Conor, Eoghan, Aoibhiann, Aobha, Jack, son-in-law John Quinn, daughters-in-law Breda, Helen, Sinead and Michelle, all other relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday (Christmas Eve) at 11am, with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred (peacefully following a long illness) of Maureen McInerney (née Curtin), Cherry Avenue, Caherdavin and late of Kilshanny, Co. Clare and Barrington’s Hospital.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and brother John. Sadly missed by her sons Brian and Michael, daughters Marian and Bernie, daughters-in-law Gráinne and Michelle, sons-in-law Finbar and Ollie, grandchildren Alison, Rachel, Eoin, Ronan and Kate, brother Michael, sisters Anne and Bridget, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John's Gate on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Funeral on Friday after 11.30am Mass to Craughan Cemetery, Cratloe.