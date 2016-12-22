Deaths in Limerick - December 22, 2016

The death has occurred of Sean Clancy of Lower Park, Corbally.

Brother of the late Danny, Stephen, Breda & Lily. Deeply regretted by his wife Marie, sons John, Pat, Roger & Paul daughter Fiona and brothers, Michael & Christopher, sisters Patsy & Teresa, grandchildren Lauren, Oran, Sean, Ruairì, Emer, Niamh, Conor, Eoghan, Aoibhiann, Aobha, Jack, son-in-law John Quinn, daughters-in-law Breda, Helen, Sinead and Michelle, all other relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday (Christmas Eve) at 11am, with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Slattery (peacefully at UHL) of Sheelin Road, Caherdavin (formerly of Galbally, County Limerick.

Late Sacristan of Christ the King Church, Caherdavin and late Lana Knit and Air Shields.

Beloved husband of Nancy. Dearly loved father of Ann Marie (Mitchell) and John. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Bunny and Nora, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Amy and Ronan, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Lung Association.

The death has occurred (peacefully following a long illness) of Maureen McInerney (née Curtin), Cherry Avenue, Caherdavin and late of Kilshanny, Co. Clare and Barrington’s Hospital.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and brother John. Sadly missed by her sons Brian and Michael, daughters Marian and Bernie, daughters-in-law Gráinne and Michelle, sons-in-law Finbar and Ollie, grandchildren Alison, Rachel, Eoin, Ronan and Kate, brother Michael, sisters Anne and Bridget, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John's Gate on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Funeral on Friday after 11.30am Mass to Craughan Cemetery, Cratloe.

The death has occurred of Winnie Crowe (née Byrne), Cratloe, late of Fitzpak. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Jim, brothers, sisters, large extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Thursday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Friday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.