Deaths in Limerick - December 21, 2016

The death has occurred of Maureen McInerney (née Curtin), Cherry Avenue, Caherdavin and late of Kilshanny, Co. Clare and Barrington’s Hospital.

Maureen died (peacefully) after a long illness.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and brother John. Sadly missed by her sons Brian and Michael, daughters Marian and Bernie, daughters-in-law Gráinne and Michelle, sons-in-law Finbar and Ollie, grandchildren Alison, Rachel, Eoin, Ronan and Kate, brother Michael, sisters Anne and Bridget, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John's Gate on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Funeral on Friday after 11.30am Mass to Craughan Cemetery, Cratloe.

The death has occurred of Thomas Hourigan, Inchamore House, Donoughmore and late resident of Roseville House, Nursing Home, Ballysimon.

Thomas passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by Willie and Josephine Hickey and their children Margaret, William, Caroline, Aileen and John, cousins Dermot and Carrie, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Wednesday from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Donoghmore Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Winnie Crowe (née Byrne), Cratloe, late of Fitzpak. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Jim, brothers, sisters, large extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Thursday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Friday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.