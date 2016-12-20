Deaths in Limerick - December 20, 2016

THE death has occurred of Seán Holland, Gallaboula, Herbertstown, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Children’s Ark at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved son of John and Pearl. Dearly loved brother of Niamh. Sadly missed by his grandmother Celine, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, friends and his friends in St Gabriel’s School. Rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to Caherline Church on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service at 3pm at the Island Crematorium, Cork.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Gabriel’s School.

The death has occurred of Mary Harrison (née Crowe), Garraunykee, Annacotty.

Mary passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pakie, daughter Aileen, sons Gerard, Kieran, Dermot, Brendan, Fergal & Ivan, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sistes, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5pm-8pm. Requiem Mass in Mary Magdelene Church, Monaleen on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery. House private outside Reposal time please. Further details contact Griffin Funerals on 061-415000.

The death has occurred of Noel Costelloe, Brookville Gardens, Clareview, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Ita, sons Greg, Pat and Noel, grandchildren Des, Ellie, James, Conor, Ronan, Emma, Grace, Gearòid and Aodhàn, daughters-in-law Ann, Marie & Marita, brother Paddy, sister Maureen, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre, Mortuary on Wednesday from 5pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass, Thursday at 12.30pm with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.