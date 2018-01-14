Gardai investigate discovery of seriously injured man in North Kerry town

GARDAI in Kerry have appealed for information after a man was hospitalised after he was found with serious head injuries this Sunday morning.

According to the the Garda Press Office, the badly injured man was discovered lying on a path near his home at St Stephens Park, Castleisland at around 5.30am .

The man, whose aged in his late 20s, was initially taken to University Hospital Kerry but was subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital, where he is said to be in a serious condition.

“The area where the man was found is sealed off pending an examination of the scene by Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the St Stephen's Park area of Castleisland overnight to contact them at Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.