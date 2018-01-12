Limerick man released as investigation continues into death of Martin Clancy

A MAN who was being questioned on suspicion of witholding information from gardai investigating the murder of Martin Clancy last weekend has been released without charge,

The man, who is aged in his early forties, was arrested on Wednesday night as part of the investigation into the death of the 45-year-old, whose body was found at his home at Little O’Curry Street on Sunday night.

The man who was questioned by detectives at Mayorstone garda station has now been released without charge and it is expected a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Separately, a man who was arrested in Cork city earlier this week remains in garda custody.

The man, whose is aged in his mid twenties and from Limerick, is being detaiined at Roxboro Road garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A decision will have to be made by lunchtime this Friday to release him or charge him in relation to the death of Mr Clancy, whose funeral will take place at Corpus Christi Church on Monday morning.