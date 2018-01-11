Popular Limerick cafe targeted by thieves

GARDAI are investigating a break-in at a popular Limerick cafe after thieves smashed the front door of the premises and made off with the contents of its till.

Staff at the Hook & Ladder Cafe in the Castletroy Shopping Centre discovered the break-in early on Wednesday morning.

It is understood that a number of other businesses in the area have also been targeted by thieves recently.

Entry to the cafe was gained after thieves smashing in its glass front-door, before making off with the contents of the till, a float understood to have been worth approximately €200.

It is understood the windows of another business were also broken in an attempt to gain access.

“Unfortunately there’s no way of stopping someone breaking your front door in,” manager of Hook & Ladder Andrew Moloney said.

“You can obviously make sure your safe is secure but you’ve no way of stopping someone going at your front door with a crowbar.”

Businesses should leave as little cash as possible on the premises, he added.

“If someone wants to rob you, they’re going to rob you. All you can do is limit your losses.”

The incident follows a recent ‘smash and grab’ at another Castletroy restaurant that saw a quantity of cash stolen along with the contents of the staff’s Christmas tip jar.

The restaurant in question was targeted on New Year’s Eve.

Information collected by the investigating gardai suggests that the culprits fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212400.