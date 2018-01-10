Limerick men accused of breaking into pensioner's home remanded in custody

FOUR Limerick men who are accused of carrying out a burglary at the home of an elderly man in rural County Clare have been remanded in custody for a futher two weeks.

Patrick Woodland, aged 43, of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston; his son Edward Woodland, aged 18, of the same address; John Woodland, aged 38, of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston and Paul Kiely, aged 30, of Glencairn, Dooradoyle are each charged with burglary under the provisions of Section 12 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001 – relating to an incident at Ballyveskill, Tiermaclane, Ennis on January 5, last.

The four defendants, who were arrested a short time after the alleged burglary, appeared before a special sitting of Ennis District Court last Saturday afternoon during which gardai opposed bail.

John Woodland and Patrick Woodland were refused bail by Judge Mary Larkin while Paul Kiely and Edward Woodland were both granted bail subject to a number of conditions including the lodgment of a independent cash surety.

During a sitting of Ennis District Court this Wednesday, Inspector Tom Kennedy said directions are not yet available from the DPP and he sought an adjournment of the case until later this month.

Solicitor Darragh Hassett did not oppose the application and all four accused confirmed to Judge Patrick Durcan they understood the reason for their cases being adjourned.

John and Patrick Woodland were remanded in custody to January 24, next while Edward Woodland and Paul Kiely were remanded in custody with consent to bail.

All four are due to appear before the court via video-link on the next date.