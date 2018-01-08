People who saw Limerick murder victim on New Year's Day urged to come forward

THE MAN leading the murder investigation into the death of Martin Clancy in Limerick city has urged the public to come forward if they saw the victim since New Year’s Day.

Gardai at Henry Street officially launched the murder probe following a post-mortem examination at University Hospital Limerick, this Monday evening.

The 45-year-old man's body was removed from the apartment at Little O’Curry Street at 3pm to UHL, following a preliminary examination by State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy.

And at a press briefing at 8.45pm at Henry Street garda station, Superintendent Derek Smart appealed to any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, adding that family members had spoken to the Mr Clancy on January 1.

In his appeal, Supt Smart said that “anyone that would have met him, saw him walk the dog, saw him with somebody, did he stop and speak to somebody, that they give us a call”.

He said that Mr Clancy was found in the upstairs flat of the building, which is divided into two. There is a downstairs apartment.

Supt Smart said that “all services that we have available to us are being utilised” and that he is “happy that we have sufficient manpower for this investigation”.

As part of the gardai’s thorough investigation, house-to-house calls are ongoing and the crime scene is being held until Wednesday afternoon after a 48-hour extension was granted.

Forensic scientists will be at the scene on Tuesday.

Sergeant Ber Leetch, at Henry Street garda station, also issued an appeal this Monday night.

The crime prevention officer said she wanted to “offer my sincere sympathy to members of his family and to his friends.

“Gardai in Henry Street are investigating and they are keen to know his last whereabouts and so we are appealing for anybody who may have seen Martin anywhere since the 1st of January to contact them on 061 212400,” Sgt Leetch said.

She said that Mr Clancy could often be seen walking around the city centre with his small dog.

“So if you knew him and saw him since the 1st of January, please contact any garda station.”

In a statement this Monday evening, An Garda Siochana said: "Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses and are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen Martin or spoke to him since Monday 1st January to contact the incident room at Henry St on 061-212400, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."