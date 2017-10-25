Gardai investigate brazen theft of mantelpiece from outside Limerick home

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating an incident during which two women stole a mantelpiece from outside the home of a handyman.

According to the businessman the women carried the mantelpiece, which is worth around €200, from the house to a white Ford Focus car before driving off.

The brazen theft happened in the Old Cork Road area of the city shortly before 2pm last Wednesday – October 19.

CCTV footage of the incident has been given to gardai.

The handyman who had advertised the second-hand mantelpiece for sale online says he believes the women “knew what they wanted” as his home is located in a cul de sac in an area which does not have much passing traffic.

“There was a second mantlepiece there too but they only took the one that could fit in the back of the car,” he said adding that the incident should act as a warning to other handymen.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 061 214340.