Limerick man to face third trial over tiger kidnapping

A LIMERICK man who is accused of falsely imprisoning two young men at a house in the city more than five years ago is to face a third trial it has been confirmed,

Earlier this month, a jury failed to agree a verdict following the retrial of Garryowen man Zachary Coughlan-Ryan.

The 39-year-old, who has an address at South Claughaun Road denies falsely imprisoning Stephen Cusack, 26, and Niall Reddan, 23, at Caisleann na hAbhainn, Castletroy on August 19, 2012.

During the trial at Limerick Circuit Court, the jury of six men and six women was told it is the State case the defendant, who represented himself during the trial, and two others forced their way into the sitting room of the house at Caislean na hAbhainn and tied the hands of Mr Cusack and Mr Reddan with cable ties.

The court was told they were put in the back of a pick up truck, where a third, younger male watched them. They were then driven to a derelict house at Killonan, Castletroy.

It is the State case the motive for the offence was to extort money from Mr Cusack's mother who is the Postmistress in Garryowen.

Mr Coughlan-Ryan, who was arrested by armed gardai a number of days after the tiger kidnapping, claimed gardai had tampered with evidence and that a detective had shown Mr Cusack his photograph 20 minutes before a formal identification parade at Henry Street garda station.

Following more than three and-a-half hours of deliberations, the foreman of the jury indicated the jurors could not agree either a unanimous or majority verdict,.

Updating Judge Tom O’Donnell this Tuesday morning, John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, confirmed directions have been received from the DPP who has ordered that Mr Coughlan-Ryan should face a second retrial.

Judge O’Donnell noted this and he indicated he will deliver a ruling later in the day in relation to a bail application which was moved by barrister Erin O’Hagan.