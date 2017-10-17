Witnesses sought by Limerick gardai following violent assault in city centre

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Limerick city centre at the weekend during which a number of people sustained significant injuries.

The attack happened at Todds Bow around 11.30pm last Friday – October 13 – as the group were walking through the alleyway which links William Street, Cruises Street and Denmark Street.

According to gardai, the group were initially accosted verbally by another group of up to six people before they were set upon and physically attacked.

“All three injured parties suffered significant injuries,” said a garda spokesperson.

The second group is said to have included five young men and a woman.

Gardai believe there were witnesses to the incident as it happened at a busy time on a Friday night.

“There must have been witnesses to this unprovoked attack on three people who were out to enjoy themselves in Limerick on this night. The people of limerick are proud of their city and this is not the kind of incident we want to portray our lovely city,” said the spokesperson.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and can be contacted at 061-212400.