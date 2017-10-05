Man charged over 'slash hook' attack in Limerick estate

A YOUNG man has been refused bail after he appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged slash hook attack in Limerick city earlier this week.

Emmett Kiely, aged 26, of Maple Court, Kennedy Park is accused of assaulting another man causing him harm during an incident at his home on Tuesday night.

It is alleged the victim, who underwent surgery at Cork University Hospital this Thursday, sustained multiple “slash-type” injuries in the incident.

Detective Garda Paul Crowley said gardai were alerted at around 10pm on Tuesday after the 39-year-old presented at University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

He said he sustained multiple leg injuries and that he was also struck on his shoulder, backside and left hand.

It is alleged the assault happened at around 7.30pm after the victim called to Mr Kiely’s home. Detective Garda Crowley said it will be alleged the defendant struck him several times with a slash hook both inside and outside the house.

An implement which gardai believe was the weapon used has been sent for forensic analysis at Garda Headquarters.

Opposing bail, the detective said it will be alleged the defendant is a “leading protagonist” in an escalating feud on the southside of the city.

“He is a dangerous individual,” he said expressing concerns that he would commit further offences if released.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client denies the allegations and he submitted there were a “lot of gaps” in the State objection.

“He did not use a slash hook, he did not produce a weapon,” he said adding there were questions relating to the arrival of the victim at his client’s home prior to the alleged assault.

Judge Marie Keane refused bail and the matter was adjourned to October 10, next for DPP’s directions.