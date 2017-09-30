Investigation underway following armed robbery at Limerick pharmacy

Gardai are appealing for information following a robbery at a pharmacy on the northside of Limerick city.

The alarm was raised at around 5.30pm on Friday shortly after a male entered the People's Pharmacy at Watch House Cross.

Having entered the premises the culprit, who was armed with a knife, threatened a member of staff and demanded they hand over cash and a quantity of tablets.

While traumatised, the employee was not physically injured during the incident.

The culprit, who wore a balaclava and gloves, was wearing black runners and a grey tracksuit.

A spokesperson at the Garda Office said the man fled on foot in the direction of Moyross after he left the pharmacy.

Gardai at Mayorstone Park are investigating and anybody with information is asked to contact them at 061-456980.