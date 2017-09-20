Limerick gardai appeal for information following city centre assault

GARDAI have issued a public appeal for information after a smartphone was robbed from a young man who was walking in the city.

The incident happened at River Lane near the Sandmall shortly after midnight last Thursday.

According to gardai, the young man was assaulted by the culprit who stole his iPhone 6.

“This robbery happened just after midnight and gardai believe that there are witnesses who could assist them,” said a garda spokesperson who is appealing for anyone who was in the area and who saw what happened to contact them.

Gardai at Mayorstone Park are investigating and can be contacted at (061) 456980.

Separetly, gardai at Henry Street are investigating an assault in the city centre a week ago,

A young man sustained minor injuries when he was struck by another young man during an incident at Parnell Street at around 6pm on Wednesday, September 13.

“It is a busy location and it was a busy time in the evening,” said a gardai spokesperson who is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Henry Street station can be contacted at (061) 212400.